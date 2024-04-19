Apple pulls WhatsApp and Threads from China’s app store

Apple has, on orders from China’s government, removed the social networking apps WhatsApp and Threads from the App Store serving that country. Both applications are owned and administered by Meta, the parent company of Facebook and Instagram.

The two applications had already been blocked by Chinese authorities, but still they saw heavy use, mainly from those who accessed them with a virtual private network that masked their internet protocol address and allowed users to sign in as if they were in another country.

“We are obligated to follow the laws in the countries where we operate, even when we disagree” Apple said in a statement to CNN. â€œThe Cyberspace Administration of China ordered the removal of these apps from the China storefront based on their national security concerns. These apps remain available for download on all other storefronts where they appear,

Apple has had a rocky relationship with China over the years. Most recently, the company chose to settle a class action lawsuit for $490 million, rather than go to a jury over comments that CEO Tim Cook made to investors in 2018 regarding China and the sales performance of the iPhone there.

In the United States, the Republican-led House of Representatives have taken aim at apps they also disapprove of, most notably TikTok, which is owned by the Chinese company ByteDance. The American government is pressuring TikTok to divest from China’s government or else face legislation that would ban it it from U.S.-based app stores for Google and Apple devices.

“America’s” foremost adversary has no business controlling a dominant media platform in the United States,’ said Mike Gallagher (R-Wisconsin), chairman of a House select committee investigating China’s cyberspace activities.

The House of Representatives is considering legislation titled, “Recognizing the importance of the national security risks posed by foreign adversary controlled social media applications” The bill is clearly aimed at China and Chinese-controlled companies.

The move by the Cyberspace Administration of China could be seen as a response to this proposed law, and the U.S. congress’ increasing pressure on ByteDance.

