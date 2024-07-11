Samsung Unpacked event unveils Galaxy Ring, Z Fold 6, Watch, and Buds

Samsung has introduced its latest Galaxy wearables and foldable phones at the recent Unpacked event in Paris, featuring the new Galaxy Ring, Galaxy Watch Ultra, Galaxy Z Flip 6, and Galaxy Z Fold 6.

Here’s everything you need to know about all the latest products, including its innovations in artificial intelligence.

Samsung Galaxy Ring

After months of anticipation since its teaser in January, the Samsung Galaxy Ring was officially revealed. The device has three sensors that monitor various aspects of its user’s health, such as sleep, heart rate, and activity levels. Unlike the Oura Ring, it offers personalized insights without needing a subscription. The ring is designed to continuously sync with Samsung Health.

Samsung is using its Galaxy AI to analyze the data collected by the ring. This then gives an “Energy Score” and a “Sleep Score,” which assesses the quality of sleep. The wearer will receive wellness tips tailored to their specific health goals. In the event, they stated that it was the “pinnacle of unobtrusive health technology.”

#GalaxyAI is here. Join us as we unfold our story at #SamsungUnpacked on July 10, 2024. pic.twitter.com/8E90N18PZ9 — Samsung UK (@SamsungUK) June 25, 2024

The Galaxy Ring also introduces practical functionality with its double pinch gestures, so users can remotely take photos, snooze alarms, or stop them entirely. It also provides inactivity alerts, similar to those found on smartwatches, so it will tell people to move if they have been inactive for too long. Although it is compatible with any Android 11 phone, it works best with Samsung Galaxy devices.

Samsung Galaxy Ring costs $399 and doesn’t come with any subscriptions. Zing! Wonder who Samsung was throwing shade at 😉 #unpacked pic.twitter.com/AxjiA13cJS — Ray Wong (@raywongy) July 10, 2024

With up to seven hours of battery life and a robust titanium build, the ring can be worn continuously. Priced at $399, it’s certainly more expensive than current wearable technology. The Galaxy Ring is now available for pre-order and is set to release on July 24.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6

Samsung’s Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Galaxy Z Flip 6 is among the latest gadgets to get Galaxy AI. The Galaxy Z Fold 6, the latest in Samsung’s line of book-style foldables, is now the slimmest and lightest yet, featuring a larger cover display and a main display made with new, more durable materials. The main display also has an increased brightness of up to 2,600 nits, much more the previous model’s 1,750 nits.

The Galaxy Z Fold6, Z Flip6 & Buds3 series will be available for pre-order starting today, with general availability starting July 24. Learn more: https://t.co/wDbkHmaUzy #SamsungUnpacked pic.twitter.com/OturqdP2ar — Samsung US Newsroom (@SamsungNewsUS) July 10, 2024

Both devices have now include the “Circle to Search” feature, so users are able to translate text on the screen with a long press. It can even provide step-by-step assistance with math problems. The new models are more environmentally friendly, and has more recycled materials in their production.

The Galaxy Z Fold 6 is powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chip, delivering substantial performance improvements, including a 42 per cent faster neural processing unit (NPU), a 19 per cent improvement in graphics processing unit (GPU), and an 18 per cent increase in central processing unit (CPU). There are also better gaming functionalities in this model.

Another feature is the integration of Google’s Gemini on the Galaxy phones. Users can activate the assistant with a simple “Hey, Google” command. This has been extended to multiple apps, such as YouTube and Google Maps, making it easier to multitask.

Despite the upgrades, the camera and battery specifications remain unchanged from previous models. The Galaxy Z Fold 6 will be available starting July 24, with prices beginning at £1,799, and will come in three color options: blue, silver, and pink.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6

The Galaxy Z Flip 6 was described as a “powerful medium for self-expression.” The smaller model has an updated camera system, which now includes a 50MP wide sensor—an upgrade from the previous 12MP—powered by the Pro Visual Engine. This improvement is expected to capture finer details and more vibrant colors in photos. The AI of the camera optimizes lighting conditions and enhances skin tones, making them appear better and brighter.

#Samsung unveiled the Olympic Edition of its Galaxy Z Flip6, exclusively designed and customized for the athletes competing at the upcoming Olympic & Paralympic Games 2024: https://t.co/MfyjS93nuh #SamsungUnpacked pic.twitter.com/vD3bMKfyEX — Samsung US Newsroom (@SamsungNewsUS) July 10, 2024

The camera’s AI now supports up to 10x zoom and introduces the FlexCam experience, so photos can be taken hands-free. The Galaxy AI also improves video capabilities with features like Instant Slo-Mo, making it easier to slow down and share clips.

Samsung has also integrated a vapor chamber in the Z Flip for the first time, pairing it with an larger 4,000 mAh battery. This model is touted as “the strongest Flip yet” in terms of durability, according to Samsung. The device has FlexWindow, which streamlines tasks such as sending text replies, making payments, and more, while the AI suggests possible replies.

Personalization options have been expanded to include live videos for wallpapers and dynamic photos that adjust according to the time of day and weather conditions. The battery size now matches that of the latest Motorola Razr Plus 2024, which is known for its impressive battery life, which is an improvement over the Galaxy Z Flip 5.

Samsung has added a cooling vapor chamber to the Galaxy Z Flip 6 – another first for its flip phones. The phone will launch on July 24 with prices starting from £1,049, available in blue, silver, yellow, and green. Live Translate and Note Assist, already present on the S24, along with more intelligent suggested replies, will also be available on both the Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Z Flip 6.

Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra and Galaxy Watch 7

Samsung’s Galaxy Watch Ultra is tailored for outdoor enthusiasts, including a dual-frequency GPS system that uses two satellite signals for better location accuracy. It provides up to 100 hours of battery life and 10ATM water resistance. Priced at $650, this model is more affordable than the $800 Apple Watch Ultra 2, yet it has similar high-end attributes like a titanium case.

#Samsung announces the new Galaxy Ring, Galaxy Watch7 & Galaxy Watch Ultra, designed to enable new, intelligent health experiences across the portfolio. Read more: https://t.co/1OSQjni9JR pic.twitter.com/Yz0NGyjL0Z — Samsung US Newsroom (@SamsungNewsUS) July 10, 2024

The watch has health monitoring approved for specific regions such as Blood Pressure monitoring is available in the E.U., while the U.S. FDA has cleared it for ECG testing and sleep apnea detection. It also includes a feature for detecting Advanced Glycation End-products.

The Galaxy Watch Ultra introduces Double Pinch Gesture Controls as well. It is designed to withstand extreme temperatures and water depths up to 100 meters, catering to the needs of adventurers and triathletes. The watch includes a customizable quick-action button for various gestures like long presses and double taps.

Launching in a 47mm size, available in grey, white, or silver, and equipped with LTE as standard, it will be released on July 24. The Galaxy Watch 7, also upcoming, features the world’s first 3nm processor, promising triple the speed of its predecessor and improved sensor accuracy.

Samsung Galaxy Buds 3 and Galaxy Buds 3 Pro

The newly unveiled Galaxy Buds 3 Pro from Samsung has a blade-like design that closely resembles the AirPods. Despite the similarities, Samsung stresses the extensive efforts taken to make it more wearable, with better ear shape and fit. The Buds are priced at $249.

Samsung’s Galaxy Buds 3 Pro are engineered to deliver an intelligent sound experience, using machine learning to ensure clearer calls. They have adaptive noise control to remove background noise, yet include a siren detect mode to alert users to critical sounds like nearby ambulances.

The technical aspects of the Buds 3 Pro are impressive, with advanced speakers and amplifiers, along with woofers and tweeters that optimize audio output. During a presentation at the Louvre, Samsung demonstrated the sound quality of these earbuds by playing music through theater speakers, showcasing their “studio-quality listening experience” with clean and crisp sound.

Featured image: Samsung