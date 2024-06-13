Samsung launches Galaxy Watch FE – its new affordable wearable

Samsung has introduced the Samsung Galaxy Watch FE, a 40mm smartwatch that has several premium features at a more affordable price.

The model includes highlights from the popular Samsung Galaxy Watch 6, which has consistently ranked among the top smartwatches. While the Galaxy Watch FE draws inspiration from the Samsung Galaxy Watch 4, it has improved the experience with a Sapphire Crystal display—a step up from the Watch 4’s Corning Gorilla Glass.

#Samsung has announced the release of Galaxy Watch FE, offering holistic health insights and connected Samsung Galaxy experiences with a new stylish design. Learn more: https://t.co/nY4035avVr#SamsungGalaxy #GalaxyWatchFE pic.twitter.com/eLBRTMKpZe — Samsung US Newsroom (@SamsungNewsUS) June 13, 2024

It also features interchangeable bands with a convenient ‘one-click’ system, including new band styles, and integrates some of Samsung’s most recent wellness technologies. It also comes in three colors – Black, Pink Gold and Silver.

FE has advanced fitness and wellness capabilities, including personalized fitness monitoring and actionable wellness advice. There is also comprehensive sleep tracking and tailored coaching to improve sleep quality, alongside extensive heart health monitoring, including alerts for abnormal heart rates and notifications for irregular rhythms called Personalized Heart Rate Zone.

The watch also supports over 100 workout types, provides detailed running analyses, and allows users to set personalized heart rate goals for optimized training. It tracks body composition to monitor fitness progress and sends you motivational messages to encourage ongoing wellness efforts.

Other features found in the Samsung Galaxy Watch FE

Aside from wellness features, it includes Find My Phone, camera controls, Samsung Wallet, and Google Play Store access— everything found in an average Samsung watch.

The Bluetooth-only model will be released in the US on June 24, with the LTE model following later in the year. The price for the Bluetooth-only version is set at $199.99 in the U.S., while the LTE model will cost $249.99. The watch will be available worldwide in the coming weeks, though international pricing has not been announced yet.

“At Samsung, we strive to bring health and fitness monitoring capabilities to as many people around the world as possible, helping them to make the changes needed to improve their wellness daily and help them reach their goals,” said Junho Park, Samsung’s Vice President and Head of the Galaxy Ecosystem product Planning Team.

“We’re excited to add the new Galaxy Watch FE to our wearables portfolio, offering more people access to personalized health insights that empower them to be motivated and stay healthier day and night.”

Featured image: Samsung