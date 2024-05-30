One UI update brings more AI health features to Samsung Galaxy Watch

A new update based on Wear OS 5 is set to bring newer and more adaptive health features to Samsung’s smartwatch range.

Full integration of Galaxy AI is set to enhance the existing wellbeing assistance provided by Samsung Health. Six new features will complement the stress and sleep markers which contribute to the overall picture of your health, in addition to the regular attributes to support your fitness regime.

Samsung’s development of the Galaxy Watch has come a long way since the first edition in 2018, operating on Tizen. Since the introduction of the Galaxy Watch 4 series in 2021, Wear OS has been in situ, and its own evolution will take the wearable tech to the next level.

The latest version of One UI Watch will be based on Wear OS 5, as detailed in this official press release, which said:

“By combining powerful on-device AI with the extensive Samsung Health app, Samsung is on the path to building some of the most personalized and secure health experiences yet.”

What are the new AI features for Galaxy Watch?

Under the titles of Energy Score and Wellness Tips, various new benefits will be added to the functionality of your Samsung smartwatch.

The company detailed “By combining Galaxy AI with Samsung Health, new health features will provide more comprehensive health insights, along with motivational encouragement to help you improve your daily wellness.”

Energy Score will assess your overall health stats (activity, heart rate, sleep) to put together a picture of your current condition. Wellness Tips will help users achieve goals through “motivational tips” and guidance, customized to your situation and personal data.

Sleep Indicators will combine with Sleep Score to give detailed feedback on your activity during sleep, including movements, heart and breathing rates, and sleep latency. Workout Routine will assist your exercise plans, tapping into your health data to deliver your workout goals, while Race will put your competitive streak to the test, encouraging you to improve on previous runs or outdoor bike rides you have completed.

The final new addition, Aerobic Threshold/Anaerobic Threshold Heart Rate Zone metrics will offer instant performance analysis to support efficient running.

Samsung has indicated the features will roll out to all Wear OS-based Galaxy Watch models with the introduction of the One UI 6 update, with the beta program expected to commence in June, open to users in the US and Korea.

