Samsung launches AI home appliance lineup

Samsung launches AI home appliance lineup

Collage of AI home appliances from Samsung, Welcome to Bespoke AI written in the middle and surrounded by products

Everything in your home could soon heavily feature artificial intelligence if you want it to, as Samsung has today (April 3) announced the global launch of its new AI home appliances.

With built-in Wi-Fi, internal cameras, AI chips, and compatibility with the SmartThings application, these latest products are said to be able to ‘do more than previously imagined with AI applied.’

After first unveiling the project at the technology event CES in January, the idea has now become a reality with a range of 14 items.

Vice Chairman, CEO, and Head of Device eXperience Division at Samsung Electronics, Jong-Hee, shared more at a Seoul event this morning: “Since the first introduction of Bespoke in 2019, Samsung Electronics has presented to the market on how appliances can be customized to best fit each user’s home and lifestyle.

“Five years later, we now share our vision for AI in appliances with the products that expand the Bespoke legacy through enhanced connectivity and AI capabilities that will take the consumer experience to the next level.”

What are Samsung’s new AI products?

The first is the ‘4-Door French Door Refrigerator with AI Family Hub’ which acts as the primary control center for all things food and can connect to other appliances dotted around the house.

The AI Family Hub is a large LCD screen on the front right panel where people can view recommended recipes and play videos and music. There’s also an internal camera and AI Vision Inside so 33 fresh food items can be identified and shared on the display. It can even send those recipe instructions to Samsung’s new induction range or microwave oven.

The Infinite Induction Line features a 7-inch touchscreen that can display recipes, notifications from your home, and videos. The Slide-in Range comes with a built-in microwave with an internal camera that shows your cooking progress. You can check up on the progress through your Samsung TV.

There’s also the AI Laundry Combo which includes a dryer and washer in the same device. This has a touchscreen too, complete with instructions that can be sent to your phone or TV when the washing is done.

The vacuum cleaner, called the Bespoke Jet Bot Combo, uses AI to recognize nearby objects and can map the whole area in 3D. The built-in mop then sprays high-temperature steam to clean harmful bacteria.

Other products include the Bespoke Cube Air Infinite line, French Door Refrigerator, Jet AI, and more.

Featured Image: Via Samsung Newsroom

About ReadWrite's Editorial Process

The ReadWrite Editorial policy involves closely monitoring the tech industry for major developments, new product launches, AI breakthroughs, video game releases and other newsworthy events. Editors assign relevant stories to staff writers or freelance contributors with expertise in each particular topic area. Before publication, articles go through a rigorous round of editing for accuracy, clarity, and to ensure adherence to ReadWrite's style guidelines.

Sophie Atkinson
Tech Journalist

Sophie Atkinson is a UK-based journalist and content writer

