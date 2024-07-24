Elon Musk: Tesla has humanoid robots ready for 2025

Tesla will deploy humanoid robots next year, according to the company founder and CEO, Elon Musk.

Initially, the EV giant will produce and deploy the robots for their own use, before they are available commercially in 2026.

The project is well-advanced with the Optimus robot set to be introduced in Tesla factories by the end of this year.

Optimus, named with a nod to the Autobots chief in the Transformers series, is around 1.7 meters in height and weighs 56 kilos. It is optimized to carry out “boring, repetitious, and dangerous” work.

Musk made the announcement on X, just a day before the company was due to produce its latest financial results. On Monday, shares spiked by more than 5% by the end of trading in New York on Monday.

“Tesla will have genuinely useful humanoid robots in low production for Tesla internal use next year and, hopefully, high production for other companies in 2026.”

Tesla will have genuinely useful humanoid robots in low production for Tesla internal use next year and, hopefully, high production for other companies in 2026 — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) July 22, 2024

Tesla’s other interests beyond EVs

Tesla – which is tipped to see its Cybertruck enter the Fortnite realm – has previously showcased the “Tesla Bot” and later Musk claimed the company’s robot business would exceed the value of its car interests, so this is a long-term vision that appears close to fruition.

Amid a drop in demand for EVs, there appears to be more attention given to alternate ventures. Robots, as well as AI and autonomous driving, are the other areas that Musk is seeking to fully exploit.

He had hoped to unveil the Robotaxi on Aug. 8 after comments made earlier this year, but in recent days a delay was all but confirmed, as expected. The billionaire entrepreneur added that a change to the design of the front of the vehicle was one of some revisions worked on.

“The extra time allows us to show off a few other things,” he stated.

Image credit: Via Ideogram