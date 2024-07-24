Languagesx
Home Elon Musk: Tesla has humanoid robots ready for 2025

Elon Musk: Tesla has humanoid robots ready for 2025

AI image of Tesla robots / Tesla set to introduce humanoid robots by next year, says Elon Musk.
tl;dr

  • Tesla will deploy humanoid robots internally in 2024, with commercial availability in 2026.
  • The Optimus robot, designed for repetitive and dangerous tasks, will debut in Tesla factories by year-end.
  • Elon Musk anticipates the robot business to surpass Tesla's car interests in value.

Tesla will deploy humanoid robots next year, according to the company founder and CEO, Elon Musk. 

Initially, the EV giant will produce and deploy the robots for their own use, before they are available commercially in 2026. 

The project is well-advanced with the Optimus robot set to be introduced in Tesla factories by the end of this year.  

Optimus, named with a nod to the Autobots chief in the Transformers series, is around 1.7 meters in height and weighs 56 kilos. It is optimized to carry out  “boring, repetitious, and dangerous” work. 

Musk made the announcement on X, just a day before the company was due to produce its latest financial results. On Monday, shares spiked by more than 5% by the end of trading in New York on Monday.

“Tesla will have genuinely useful humanoid robots in low production for Tesla internal use next year and, hopefully, high production for other companies in 2026.”

Tesla’s other interests beyond EVs

Tesla – which is tipped to see its Cybertruck enter the Fortnite realm – has previously showcased the “Tesla Bot” and later Musk claimed the company’s robot business would exceed the value of its car interests, so this is a long-term vision that appears close to fruition. 

Amid a drop in demand for EVs, there appears to be more attention given to alternate ventures. Robots, as well as AI and autonomous driving, are the other areas that Musk is seeking to fully exploit. 

He had hoped to unveil the Robotaxi on Aug. 8 after comments made earlier this year, but in recent days a delay was all but confirmed, as expected. The billionaire entrepreneur added that a change to the design of the front of the vehicle was one of some revisions worked on. 

“The extra time allows us to show off a few other things,” he stated.

Image credit: Via Ideogram

About ReadWrite’s Editorial Process

The ReadWrite Editorial policy involves closely monitoring the tech industry for major developments, new product launches, AI breakthroughs, video game releases and other newsworthy events. Editors assign relevant stories to staff writers or freelance contributors with expertise in each particular topic area. Before publication, articles go through a rigorous round of editing for accuracy, clarity, and to ensure adherence to ReadWrite's style guidelines.

tags
Graeme Hanna
Tech Journalist

Graeme Hanna is a full-time, freelance writer with significant experience in online news as well as content writing. Since January 2021, he has contributed as a football and news writer for several mainstream UK titles including The Glasgow Times, Rangers Review, Manchester Evening News, MyLondon, Give Me Sport, and the Belfast News Letter. Graeme has worked across several briefs including news and feature writing in addition to other significant work experience in professional services. Now a contributing news writer at ReadWrite.com, he is involved with pitching relevant content for publication as well as writing engaging tech news stories.

AI image of Tesla robots / Tesla set to introduce humanoid robots by next year, says Elon Musk.
