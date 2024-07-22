Languagesx
English Deutsch Việt Nam 한국 日本 ไทย
Subscribe
Home Elon’s Cybertruck speeds into Fortnite according to leak

Elon’s Cybertruck speeds into Fortnite according to leak

The Tesla Cybertruck has launched with a base price of $61,000
The Tesla Cybertruck has launched with a base price of $61,000

Tesla’s Cybertruck is probably one of the most divisive product launches of all time. You either hate it or love it, and some of that choice may be down to your views on Tesla and Elon Musk.

Whatever your views on Terminator-esque machine, if you play Fortnite it’s looking quite likely you will not be able to avoid it as, according to a prominent Fortnite leaking expert, Epic Games Battle Royale is set to get a Cybertruck collab which will see the angular truck racing around the island and anywhere else you can drive a car in the Fortnite universe.

The image that HypeX posted on X featured some tire tracks and part of what looks like the Cybertruck logo, alongside the words, “NEW TEASER — Cybertruck x Fortnite drops tonight.”

HypeX is pretty reliable so we would be amazed if this was not a legit leak but it’s fair to say it’s not one that has been universally welcomed by the fan base, who are also playing through a somewhat old tie-in with the Pirates of the Caribbean event that is going on right now as well.

An example of some of the more publishable responses to the news breaking can be found below:

“I speak for everyone when I say that we don’t care at all.”

“first collab that makes me wish on this game’s downfall.”

“But I just spent all my money on Pirates of the Caribbean 🪦”

“First item shop item with 0 sales lets gooooo”

It does seem as though as games add more and more outlandish tie-ins such as this K-Pop one in PUBG or Ghostbusters in Destiny companies are increasingly risking the wrath of the fanbase who don’t care about these commercial product drops.

While Epic has enough goodwill to get away with a lot, commercial product placement which is designed to attract fans of the product being placed into the game is clearly beginning to irritate current players.

Like that will stop anybody.

About ReadWrite’s Editorial Process

The ReadWrite Editorial policy involves closely monitoring the tech industry for major developments, new product launches, AI breakthroughs, video game releases and other newsworthy events. Editors assign relevant stories to staff writers or freelance contributors with expertise in each particular topic area. Before publication, articles go through a rigorous round of editing for accuracy, clarity, and to ensure adherence to ReadWrite's style guidelines.

tags
Paul McNally
Gaming Editor

Paul McNally has been around consoles and computers since his parents bought him a Mattel Intellivision in 1980. He has been a prominent games journalist since the 1990s, spending over a decade as editor of popular print-based video games and computer magazines, including a market-leading PlayStation title published by IDG Media. Having spent time as Head of Communications at a professional sports club and working for high-profile charities such as the National Literacy Trust, he returned as Managing Editor in charge of large US-based technology websites in 2020. Paul has written high-end gaming content for GamePro, Official Australian PlayStation Magazine,…

Related News

All the Fortnite Cursed Sails quests
Fortnite Cursed Sails: How to get both Jack Sparrow skins
Paul McNally
The Tesla Cybertruck has launched with a base price of $61,000
Elon’s Cybertruck speeds into Fortnite according to leak
Paul McNally
Glasgow indie games festival
Which games to look out for from Glasgow Indie Games Festival
Ali Rees
key art for mortal kombat 1
Mortal Kombat 1 leaks suggest story expansion is coming
Ali Rees
Heihachi, grinning maniacally in a volcano.
Tekken 8: Bandai Namco announce free story DLC
Ali Rees

Most Popular Tech Stories

Latest News

All the Fortnite Cursed Sails quests
Gaming

Fortnite Cursed Sails: How to get both Jack Sparrow skins
Paul McNally14 mins

Time is ticking m’hearties and the Cursed Sails Pirates of the Caribbean event is well and truly underway in Fortnite. Now if you are the kind of player who likes...

Popular TopicsArrow right.svg

AI
AI
AI
AR / VR
AR / VR
AR / VR
Cryptocurrency
Cryptocurrency
Cryptocurrency
Gaming
Gaming
Gaming
Smartphone
Smartphone
Smartphone
Gambling
Gambling
Gambling
Wearables
Wearables
Wearables
Web
Web
Web

Get the biggest tech headlines of the day delivered to your inbox

    By signing up, you agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy. Unsubscribe anytime.

    Tech News

    Explore the latest in tech with our Tech News. We cut through the noise for concise, relevant updates, keeping you informed about the rapidly evolving tech landscape with curated content that separates signal from noise.

    In-Depth Tech Stories

    Explore tech impact in In-Depth Stories. Narrative data journalism offers comprehensive analyses, revealing stories behind data. Understand industry trends for a deeper perspective on tech's intricate relationships with society.

    Expert Reviews

    Empower decisions with Expert Reviews, merging industry expertise and insightful analysis. Delve into tech intricacies, get the best deals, and stay ahead with our trustworthy guide to navigating the ever-changing tech market.