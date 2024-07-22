Elon’s Cybertruck speeds into Fortnite according to leak

Tesla’s Cybertruck is probably one of the most divisive product launches of all time. You either hate it or love it, and some of that choice may be down to your views on Tesla and Elon Musk.

Whatever your views on Terminator-esque machine, if you play Fortnite it’s looking quite likely you will not be able to avoid it as, according to a prominent Fortnite leaking expert, Epic Games Battle Royale is set to get a Cybertruck collab which will see the angular truck racing around the island and anywhere else you can drive a car in the Fortnite universe.

The image that HypeX posted on X featured some tire tracks and part of what looks like the Cybertruck logo, alongside the words, “NEW TEASER — Cybertruck x Fortnite drops tonight.”

NEW TEASER — Cybertruck x Fortnite drops tonight 👀‼️ pic.twitter.com/KNDpA5sgmv — HYPEX (@HYPEX) July 21, 2024

HypeX is pretty reliable so we would be amazed if this was not a legit leak but it’s fair to say it’s not one that has been universally welcomed by the fan base, who are also playing through a somewhat old tie-in with the Pirates of the Caribbean event that is going on right now as well.

An example of some of the more publishable responses to the news breaking can be found below:

“I speak for everyone when I say that we don’t care at all.”

“first collab that makes me wish on this game’s downfall.”

“But I just spent all my money on Pirates of the Caribbean 🪦”

“First item shop item with 0 sales lets gooooo”

It does seem as though as games add more and more outlandish tie-ins such as this K-Pop one in PUBG or Ghostbusters in Destiny companies are increasingly risking the wrath of the fanbase who don’t care about these commercial product drops.

While Epic has enough goodwill to get away with a lot, commercial product placement which is designed to attract fans of the product being placed into the game is clearly beginning to irritate current players.

Like that will stop anybody.