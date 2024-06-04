Languagesx
‘Most important girl group on the planet’ coming to PUBG Battlegrounds – no we aren’t making this up

NewJeans in PUBG

Games. They love a collaboration, don’t they? It feels like every email that lands here at Readwrite Gaming Towers could be announcing something like Big Bird from Sesame Street as a limited-time mode in Diablo IV.

Now, global K-pop superstars NewJeans are coming to PUBG Battlegrounds for some, er Battle Royale action.

With 16 million listens a month on Spotify (none of which come from me yet) NewJeans is one of the biggest names in K-Pop, and next week will see a host of NJ-themed items appearing in the game including a bunny-eared bus, pastel-colored care packages, and much more.

I mean, read it again and see if you are happy with the way gaming is going.

NewJeans have been described by The Face as ‘the most important girl band on the planet’ and I’m sure they are big PUBG players and not just a pretty shameless attempt to draw their fans into the game. Maybe I am too old and cynical. I remember reviewing Spice World on the PlayStation back in the day.

To make sure it’s not just me, I headed to X for some player reaction to the announcement. Strap in.

“Assuming this is some K-Pop group that absolutely no one on the western part of the player base has heard of then. Fantastic”

“Just when you think they’re not listening to the PUBG community at all, they completely redeem themselves!!!! Way to finally bring what this game has needed for so long.”

“This really suits the realistic military action.”

“Yep, uninstalling this shit”

We could go on and on.

Anyway, for the sake of reporting, the PC version of the NewJeans content will arrive on June 12th with the console version a week later on June 20th. There will be more NewJeans teasers on the PUBG X account in the coming days.

Paul McNally
Gaming Editor

Paul McNally has been around consoles and computers since his parents bought him a Mattel Intellivision in 1980. He has been a prominent games journalist since the 1990s, spending over a decade as editor of popular print-based video games and computer magazines, including a market-leading PlayStation title published by IDG Media. Having spent time as Head of Communications at a professional sports club and working for high-profile charities such as the National Literacy Trust, he returned as Managing Editor in charge of large US-based technology websites in 2020. Paul has written high-end gaming content for GamePro, Official Australian PlayStation Magazine,…

