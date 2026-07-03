The Michigan Gaming Control Board is cutting ties with the National Council on Problem Gambling after the organization announced a membership and investment partnership with prediction market operator Kalshi.

In a July 1 letter to NCPG Executive Director Heather Maurer, Michigan Gaming Control Board Executive Director Henry Williams said the partnership clashes with the agency’s mission to promote responsible gaming while enforcing the state’s gambling laws. Along with ending its membership, the board is canceling its sponsorship of the organization’s annual conference later this month and withdrawing from NCPG committees, boards and events.

The Michigan Gaming Control Board is formally withdrawing its membership with the National Council on Problem Gambling, citing the organization's recent partnership with prediction market Kalshi. pic.twitter.com/K7wSG4z1F9 — David Payne Purdum (@DavidPurdum) July 2, 2026

Michigan Gaming Board cites responsible gaming concerns in relation to Kalshi

Williams tied the decision directly to Michigan’s legal battle with Kalshi. The state secured a temporary restraining order against the company on June 29, 2026, after alleging Kalshi was offering unlicensed sports betting to Michigan residents through sports-related event contracts. According to Williams, Kalshi continues offering similar products in other states while facing litigation across the country.

The state’s challenge follows a lawsuit filed in March by Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel, who accused Kalshi of operating what amounted to an unlicensed sportsbook while presenting itself as a financial trading platform. The complaint argued that customers could purchase contracts tied to sporting events, with payouts determined entirely by game outcomes. Michigan contends those contracts violate the Lawful Sports Betting Act because they function as sports wagers without approval from the Michigan Gaming Control Board.

Williams said he believes Kalshi is pursuing a wider effort to reshape the gambling industry by challenging state gaming regulations and consumer protection standards. He argued that NCPG’s partnership with the company undercuts enforcement actions pursued by Michigan and other state regulators.

The letter also focused on how Kalshi characterizes its products. Williams said describing sports event contracts as investment or insurance products conflicts with a core principle of responsible gaming.

He wrote that portraying internet sports betting as a way to earn financial returns or hedge losses weakens the long-standing message that gambling should be viewed as entertainment rather than an investment and could increase the risk of irresponsible gambling behavior and problem gambling.

Williams also argued that the partnership could confuse consumers by implying Kalshi operates under the same licensing standards, consumer protections and regulatory oversight as licensed sportsbooks. He said that is not the case and warned that any affiliation blurring those distinctions interferes with the board’s statutory responsibilities.

Michigan’s position is unfolding alongside legal disputes involving prediction markets. Earlier this year, a federal judge rejected Polymarket’s request for an emergency injunction that would have blocked potential enforcement by Michigan officials. The court found the company had not shown it was likely to succeed on its claim that federal commodities law preempts state gambling regulation or that immediate enforcement against it was imminent.

Williams added that remaining an NCPG member is no longer consistent with the agency’s mission of protecting Michigan residents and promoting responsible gaming. He instructed the organization to remove all references to the Michigan Gaming Control Board’s membership and conference sponsorship.

“I regret that this action is necessary but trust you understand the MGCB’s need to ensure that it is not associated with organizations that are affiliated with companies engaged in illegal gambling,” Williams wrote.

Featured image: Kalshi / Canva