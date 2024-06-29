Languagesx
English Deutsch Việt Nam 한국 日本 ไทย
Subscribe
Home Samsung Galaxy Buds 3: Release Date, Features, Rumours and Leaks

Samsung Galaxy Buds 3: Release Date, Features, Rumours and Leaks

Samsung Galaxy Buds 3
TL:DR

  • The Samsung Galaxy Buds 3 and Buds 3 Pro may feature a design similar to AirPods, including a stem and angular edges.
  • Both models are expected to offer ANC, 24-bit/96 kHz sound, 360-degree audio, and improved battery life, with Pro having advanced features.
  • AI capabilities are anticipated, possibly with Google Gemini or Galaxy AI support, and the reveal is likely at Unpacked on July 10.

It’s almost two years since we were introduced to the Samsung Galaxy Buds 2, and now we’re hearing more and more about plans for the Galaxy Buds 3 and Galaxy Buds 3 Pro.

To date, Samsung has struggled to compete alongside Apple, Sony and Bose for sound quality in the wireless earbud market. As a result, rumors and leaks are currently pointing toward a number of drastic changes for the third-generation Galaxy Buds.

Samsung Galaxy Buds 3: What we know so far

Design changes, active noise canceling, improved battery life, hi-res audio and, most interestingly, AI capabilities are the order of the day when it comes to news surrounding the Galaxy Buds 3 and Galaxy Buds 3 Pro.

Design

Previous editions of the Galaxy Buds 3 have taken on a bulbous design without a stem, making them quite distinctive against their competitors. However, according to recent leaks, Samsung may be about to completely switch up their design by moving towards a more Apple AirPods style look.

An image posted by a South Korean retail site, via SamMobile, portrays buds that look remarkably similar to the AirPods, while the charging case is also very similar to Apple’s.

Samsung Galaxy Buds 3
Image: Coupang

The introduction of a stem for the first time on the Galaxy Buds 3 helps with the similarities, for sure, but Samsung appears to have gone for a more angular design to help set them apart from Apple’s smoother edges.

In this particular image, the Galaxy Buds 3 are a metallic/silver color, while we don’t yet know for sure if there will be other colors available, although Android Headlines are reporting that there may be two colors available: Silver and White.

Specs & Features

According to Android Headlines, we can expect a one-way speaker in the Buds 3 and a two-way speaker in the Buds 3 Pro.

The Pro version will also likely feature adaptive noise control, blade lights and ambient sound. The standard Galaxy Buds 3 will not include any of those features. What are blade lights? No one really knows at the moment.

The two things that will be available on both versions of the Buds 3 are Active Noise Cancellation (ANC) and Ultra High-Quality Sound with 24 bit/96 kHz. That will really improve the sound quality compared to previous generations, especially when listening via a Samsung smartphone.

Both versions will offer support for 360-degree audio and will, as standard, have an IP57 durability rating. On top of that, they’ll both offer 5.4 Bluetooth protocol and Auto Switch, which allow users to seamlessly switch between listening on multiple Galaxy devices via Bluetooth multipoint.

Battery Life

Android Headlines’ report suggests the Galaxy Buds 3 will last for five hours with ANC on, while you’ll get six hours with ANC on with the Galaxy Buds 3 Pro. You’ll be able to get an extra hour of battery life on each with ANC switched off.

The charging cases will be slightly different in size for both, with the Buds 3 offering up to 24 hours of battery life and the Buds 3 Pro giving us 30 hours.

AI Features

Perhaps one of the most anticipated features of the Galaxy Buds 3 is the introduction of AI capability. Samsung went heavy with AI features on the new Galaxy S24 Ultra smartphone, so it’s no real surprise that rumors suggest they intend to extend that to their wireless buds range.

These rumors are being fueled by a post on Samsung’s own community forum, via Tom’s Guide, which features what appears to be marketing material that says the Buds 3 range will be “where audio meets AI.”

Samsung Galaxy Buds 3
Image: AffinityNexa/Samsung

What this means exactly remains to be seen, but perhaps the Buds 3 will have Google Gemini and or Galaxy AI support, which will make it easier for users to interact with these features without having to take their Galaxy smartphone out of their pocket.

When will the Galaxy Buds 3 be released?

It’s widely believed the Galaxy Buds 3 and Galaxy Buds 3 Pro at their Unpacked event on July 10, alongside the Samsung Z Fold 6, Flip 6, Watch 7 and more.

However, there have also been hints an announcement may even come a lot earlier, as a result of Samsung having so many new products to go through at the event.

This may lead to them sharing some of their smaller product releases before the big event in Paris.

How much will the Galaxy Buds 3 cost?

There are no concrete indications on pricing just yet but judging by the cost of the Galaxy Buds 2 Pro, which was $229, that’s a rough indication of what to expect.

We may have to expect a slight increase given the overall increase in the costs of manufacturing and materials, but it’s believed the Galaxy Buds 3 Pro won’t be far off that.

The Galaxy Buds 2 were priced at $139, and the same logic applies here, too.

Featured Image: Coupang

About ReadWrite’s Editorial Process

The ReadWrite Editorial policy involves closely monitoring the tech industry for major developments, new product launches, AI breakthroughs, video game releases and other newsworthy events. Editors assign relevant stories to staff writers or freelance contributors with expertise in each particular topic area. Before publication, articles go through a rigorous round of editing for accuracy, clarity, and to ensure adherence to ReadWrite's style guidelines.

tags
James Jones
Journalist

James Jones is a highly experienced journalist, podcaster and digital publishing specialist, who has been creating content in a variety of forms for online publications in the sports and tech industry for over 10 years. He has worked at some of the leading online publishers in the country, most recently as the Content Lead for Snack Media's expansive of portfolio of websites, including Football Fancast.com, FootballLeagueWorld.co.uk and GiveMeSport.com. James has also appeared on several national and global media outlets, including BBC News, talkSPORT, LBC Radio, 5 Live Radio, TNT Sports, GB News and BBC’s Match of the Day 2. James…

Related News

Samsung Galaxy Buds 3
Samsung Galaxy Buds 3: Release Date, Features, Rumours and Leaks
James Jones
AI image of Japanese research team / New world record internet speed set by team of Japanese researchers.
Japanese researchers set new world record internet speed
Graeme Hanna
a shadowy group of faceless hackers in front of a wall of computer screens
Elden Ring studio’s parent company suffers cyberattack
Ali Rees
promotional image for Hori's new Wireless Horipad for Steam, officially licensed by the PC marketplace, launching Oct. 31
Steam gamers get another official controller, five years after the last one
Owen Good
Xbox Games comes to Amazon Fire TV
Play Xbox games console-free as major titles come to Amazon Fire TV
Rachael Davies

Most Popular Tech Stories

Latest News

Solana ETF Applications Show Huge Potential for Low-Cap Crypto Like This New P2E Meme Coin
Cryptocurrency

Solana ETF Applications Show Huge Potential for Low-Cap Crypto Like This New P2E Meme Coin
Alvin Hemedez16 mins

If some experts believe that Solana ETF applications could impact Solana's price, then it might also positively influence altcoins. When a major cryptocurrency like Solana performs well, it often boosts...

Popular TopicsArrow right.svg

AI
AI
AI
AR / VR
AR / VR
AR / VR
Cryptocurrency
Cryptocurrency
Cryptocurrency
Gaming
Gaming
Gaming
Smartphone
Smartphone
Smartphone
Gambling
Gambling
Gambling
Wearables
Wearables
Wearables
Web
Web
Web

Get the biggest tech headlines of the day delivered to your inbox

    By signing up, you agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy. Unsubscribe anytime.

    Tech News

    Explore the latest in tech with our Tech News. We cut through the noise for concise, relevant updates, keeping you informed about the rapidly evolving tech landscape with curated content that separates signal from noise.

    In-Depth Tech Stories

    Explore tech impact in In-Depth Stories. Narrative data journalism offers comprehensive analyses, revealing stories behind data. Understand industry trends for a deeper perspective on tech's intricate relationships with society.

    Expert Reviews

    Empower decisions with Expert Reviews, merging industry expertise and insightful analysis. Delve into tech intricacies, get the best deals, and stay ahead with our trustworthy guide to navigating the ever-changing tech market.