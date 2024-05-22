Languagesx
Samsung Galaxy Ring price leaks are disappointing fans

Samsung Galaxy Ring price leaks are disappointing fans

Samsung wearable ring

Price leaks for the Samsung Galaxy Ring are disappointing fans – and not just because they’re higher than first thought.

Reliable leaker Yogesh Brar has shared an expected US price for the Samsung Galaxy Ring at $300-350 on x. Rumored to launch sometime in the summer of this year, that lands the Galaxy Ring in the same price bracket as the luxury brand of Oura Ring (which starts from $299).

However, it’s not just the relatively high price that’s causing a stir but also the rumors, as reported by Android Authority, that the smart ring will require a subscription, as well as the upfront cost. This monthly subscription is expected to be less than $10 a month but requiring ongoing payments is an increasingly unpopular choice in a market where there seems to be a subscription for everything. It’s not yet clear whether this will be a mandatory subscription or merely access to a premium plan with more health insights.

It’s not an unusual choice, however, with Oura, Google, and Apple all offering similar subscriptions for their wearable tech.

What to expect from the Samsung Galaxy Ring

Although the Samsung Galaxy Ring is officially still under wraps, it’s expected to be announced at the next Galaxy Unpacked, rumored to be scheduled on July 10. It’s thought to come in nine ring sizes and a range of colors, offering wearers access to potential health monitoring.

While nothing is yet confirmed, the Samsung Galaxy Ring is thought to offer insights into a range of data, from resting heart rate and sleep quality to stress levels and exercise routines.

The new wearable should integrate with the existing Samsung Health app and could integrate with other wearables, like the range of smartwatches. A heart rate sensor is par for the course at this point in wearable progress but more advanced options could include blood pressure monitoring and aFib detection.

Featured image: Samsung

Rachael Davies
Samsung wearable ring
Samsung Galaxy Ring price leaks are disappointing fans
