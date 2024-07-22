Fortnite Cursed Sails: How to get both Jack Sparrow skins

Time is ticking m’hearties and the Cursed Sails Pirates of the Caribbean event is well and truly underway in Fortnite. Now if you are the kind of player who likes to max out their rewards from these types of shenanigans you will definitely want to add both available skins for Captain Jack Sparrow to your locker.

Getting one is far easier than getting the other – as long as you are not broke – so let’s have a poke around and see exactly what you need to do to pick them both up before the end of the event at the start of next month.

How to get both Captain Jack Sparrow skins

So, on offer during Cursed Salls are both the regular Captain Jack and the Cursed Jack Sparrow skins. The Cursed Jack Sparrow skin is the skeleton version with the ragged clothes as opposed to the Johnny Depp and his boyish good looks variety (well, back when the film came out anyway – he’s a little more old in the tooth these days of course).

Getting the original Jack Sparrow skin is as simple as getting your wallet out and purchasing the Cursed Sails pass. Doing so will instantly unlock Jack for you and you can be on your way around the island.

The Cursed Jack Sparrow skin, well that is a different kettle of fish that is going to take a fair amount of Fortnite grind on your behalf over the next week or so.

You will need to check out our Cursed Sails Quests page and make sure you complete the quests which will come thick and fast every couple of days in order to accrue Cursed Gold. You are going to need 11,000 in Cursed Gold to be able to get the skin, and you do need to be on the Premium Reward Track in the first place as it is unlockable there, not on the freebie one.

Once you manage to get Cursed Jack it will also unlock his skin for Lego Fortnite as well.