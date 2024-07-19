Fortnite: All Cursed Sails quests and when you can unlock them

If you have your eye on collecting all of the 24 rewards in the new Fortnite Pirates of the Caribbean Cursed Sails Pass you are going to need to get your hands on a lot of Cursed Gold to unlock them all.

How do you get Cursed Gold you ask? Well by completing in-game quests of course. But what are these quests you speak of? When do they unlock and when can you get to work? Well, that’s what we are here to help with, so, well done for coming here.

Be sure to check out our page on all the rewards that the Cursed Sails path has in store for you on both the Free and Premium tracks. The event only runs for a couple of weeks so there looks like there will be a fair bit of grinding over the next few days. Ah well, at least it’s not summer and you don’t want to go outside instead.

Cursed Sails quests and when they unlock

The first of the quests of the Pirates’ Code is now live and there will be a new one joining it every two days until the event ends on August 2nd.

The quests that are currently live are:

Hit 10 headshots or eliminate 10 opponents.

Hit an opponent with a single pistol shot.

Destroy 100 structures or objects with a Ship in a Bottle.

Walk the Plank.

Locate a Jar of Dirt (Part one)

Deliver the Jar of Dirt to Jack Sparrow (Part two)

Complete Pirate Code One quests to earn Cursed Gold.

Pirate Code Quest Release times