Languagesx
English Deutsch Việt Nam 한국 日本 ไทย
Subscribe
Home Fortnite: All Cursed Sails quests and when you can unlock them

Fortnite: All Cursed Sails quests and when you can unlock them

All the Fortnite Cursed Sails quests

If you have your eye on collecting all of the 24 rewards in the new Fortnite Pirates of the Caribbean Cursed Sails Pass you are going to need to get your hands on a lot of Cursed Gold to unlock them all.

How do you get Cursed Gold you ask? Well by completing in-game quests of course. But what are these quests you speak of? When do they unlock and when can you get to work? Well, that’s what we are here to help with, so, well done for coming here.

Be sure to check out our page on all the rewards that the Cursed Sails path has in store for you on both the Free and Premium tracks. The event only runs for a couple of weeks so there looks like there will be a fair bit of grinding over the next few days. Ah well, at least it’s not summer and you don’t want to go outside instead.

Cursed Sails quests and when they unlock

The first of the quests of the Pirates’ Code is now live and there will be a new one joining it every two days until the event ends on August 2nd.

The quests that are currently live are:

  • Hit 10 headshots or eliminate 10 opponents.
  • Hit an opponent with a single pistol shot.
  • Destroy 100 structures or objects with a Ship in a Bottle.
  • Walk the Plank.
  • Locate a Jar of Dirt (Part one)
  • Deliver the Jar of Dirt to Jack Sparrow (Part two)
  • Complete Pirate Code One quests to earn Cursed Gold.

Pirate Code Quest Release times

  • The Pirate Code Two Quests go live July 21 / 9 AM ET.
  • The Pirate Code Three Quests go live July 23 / 9 AM ET.
  • The Pirate Code Four Quests go live July 25 / 9 AM ET.
  • The Pirate Code Five Quests go live July 27 / 9 AM ET.
  • The Pirate Code Six Quests go live July 29 / 9 AM ET.
  • The Pirate Code Seven Quests go live July 31 / 9 AM ET.
  • The Pirate Code Eight Quests go live August 2 / 9 AM ET.

About ReadWrite’s Editorial Process

The ReadWrite Editorial policy involves closely monitoring the tech industry for major developments, new product launches, AI breakthroughs, video game releases and other newsworthy events. Editors assign relevant stories to staff writers or freelance contributors with expertise in each particular topic area. Before publication, articles go through a rigorous round of editing for accuracy, clarity, and to ensure adherence to ReadWrite's style guidelines.

tags
Paul McNally
Gaming Editor

Paul McNally has been around consoles and computers since his parents bought him a Mattel Intellivision in 1980. He has been a prominent games journalist since the 1990s, spending over a decade as editor of popular print-based video games and computer magazines, including a market-leading PlayStation title published by IDG Media. Having spent time as Head of Communications at a professional sports club and working for high-profile charities such as the National Literacy Trust, he returned as Managing Editor in charge of large US-based technology websites in 2020. Paul has written high-end gaming content for GamePro, Official Australian PlayStation Magazine,…

Related News

Two Cosplayers pose for a fighting game photo
PlayStation’s Evo 2024 kicks off this weekend 
Brian-Damien Morgan
Various characters in Dragon Age: The Veilguard
Dragon Age: The Veilguard: Release date, trailers, platforms, and everything we know
Jacob Woodward
All the Fortnite Cursed Sails quests
Fortnite: All Cursed Sails quests and when you can unlock them
Paul McNally
Fortnite Pirates of the Caribbean
Fortnite Cursed Sails Pass: How to get all rewards
Paul McNally
A picture of Master Chief from the live action Halo TV show
Paramount has canceled the Halo TV show
Ali Rees

Most Popular Tech Stories

Latest News

Two Cosplayers pose for a fighting game photo
Gaming

PlayStation’s Evo 2024 kicks off this weekend 
Brian-Damien Morgan2 seconds

PlayStation’s Evo 2024 kicks off this weekend, bringing a host of gaming reveals, tournaments, and trophies. This year's Evo 2024 will take place in Las Vegas. Returning champions and new...

Popular TopicsArrow right.svg

AI
AI
AI
AR / VR
AR / VR
AR / VR
Cryptocurrency
Cryptocurrency
Cryptocurrency
Gaming
Gaming
Gaming
Smartphone
Smartphone
Smartphone
Gambling
Gambling
Gambling
Wearables
Wearables
Wearables
Web
Web
Web

Get the biggest tech headlines of the day delivered to your inbox

    By signing up, you agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy. Unsubscribe anytime.

    Tech News

    Explore the latest in tech with our Tech News. We cut through the noise for concise, relevant updates, keeping you informed about the rapidly evolving tech landscape with curated content that separates signal from noise.

    In-Depth Tech Stories

    Explore tech impact in In-Depth Stories. Narrative data journalism offers comprehensive analyses, revealing stories behind data. Understand industry trends for a deeper perspective on tech's intricate relationships with society.

    Expert Reviews

    Empower decisions with Expert Reviews, merging industry expertise and insightful analysis. Delve into tech intricacies, get the best deals, and stay ahead with our trustworthy guide to navigating the ever-changing tech market.