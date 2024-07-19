Fortnite Cursed Sails Pass: How to get all rewards

Finally, finally the Pirates of the Caribbean Fortnite content has arrived and if you want to get all Jack Sparrow on the Island then the Cursed Sails pass is for you, er me hearties.

Unless you have ever written a pirate-themed news article, you can never really comprehend how difficult it is to do without packing it full of pirate puns, parrot references, and mentions of walking the plank. Just saying, you guys do not understand the pain.

Anyway, there’s treasure out there in the shape of a barrelful of rewards in the Cursed Sails Pass but it is time-limited so let’s make sure you landlubbers manage to get everything you need from the Pirates event.

Cursed Sails rewards in Fortnite

It’s not exactly new news that the pass has a free and Premium track with the latter going to cost you 1,000 pieces of eight (see what I mean, it’s automatic), or more likely V-Bucks.

There are 24 rewards up for grabs in total with obviously the best stuff locked behind you handing over your cash, including Sparrow’s Run emote and the Cursed Jack Sparrow Outfit with Lego style.

Here are list of what you get in each tier.

Cursed Sails Free Tier

Pirate Booty Emoji – 1,000 Cursed Gold

Skeleton Key Keytar – 2,000 Cursed Gold

Level Up – 3,000 Cursed Gold

Skull and Crossed Swords Back Bling – 4,000 Cursed Gold

Level Up – 5,000 Cursed Gold

Wee Beastie Spray – 6,000 Cursed Gold

Cursed Sails Loading Screen – 7,000 Cursed Gold

Level Up – 8,000 Cursed Gold

Jack’s Cutlass and Bane Pickaxe – 9,000 Cursed Gold

Level Up – 10,000 Cursed Gold

Jack’s Prize Back Bling – 11,000 Cursed Gold

Cursed Sails Premium Tier

Jack Sparrow Outfit with LEGO style – Included in Premium

Jack’s Compass Back Bling – 1,000 Cursed Gold

Banner Icon – 2,000 Cursed Gold

Level Up – 3,000 Cursed Gold

Sparrow Run Emote – 4,000 Cursed Gold

Level Up – 5,000 Cursed Gold

Jack Sparrow’s Sword Pickaxe – 6,000 Cursed Gold

Pirate’s Grin Emoji – 7,000 Cursed Gold

Level Up – 8,000 Cursed Gold

Jar of Dirt Emote – 9,000 Cursed Gold

Level Up – 10,000 Cursed Gold#

Cursed Jack Sparrow Outfit with LEGO Style – 11,000 Cursed Gold

How to get Cursed Gold

All the rewards may be unlocked by spending Cursed Gold which is specific to the event. Completing quests will give you gold that you can then use on the rewards. Simple.

You can check out our upcoming Cursed Sails Quests page for details on when they all unlock but as a waring, you are going to be busy over the next couple of weeks should you want to bag everything.