Languagesx
English Deutsch Việt Nam 한국 日本 ไทย
Subscribe
Home Fortnite x Pirates of the Caribbean collab – everything we know so far after Epic releases it by mistake and quickly removes it

Fortnite x Pirates of the Caribbean collab – everything we know so far after Epic releases it by mistake and quickly removes it

Fortnite Pirates of the Caribbean

Ah-ha me hearties. Let’s get that out of the way right at the start so we can concentrate on the news of Fortnite’s latest tie-in with the mega-movie franchise Pirates of the Caribbean. Yup, Jack Sparrow is about to take on land-lubbers everywhere when the crossover officially comes to Fortnite in the middle of next month.

Here’s what we know so far.

When is Pirates of the Caribbean coming to Fortnite?

Fortnite lives with a lot of leakers, but you don’t need to be a Tier 1 ITK to have spotted that Epic accidentally set the Pirates of the Caribbean event pass live a month early before swiftly removing it and making whoever put six instead of seven in the wrong field of the database walk the plank.

The Cursed Sails Pass was released ahead of schedule – it should have been on July 19th – and people snapped it up, forcing Epic to issue a message saying that those who did would be unable to progress the Pass beyond the start of the event, but that the Jack Sparrow outfit that came with it could continue to be used.

Slightly embarrassing all around but at least you could have unique skin for the next month before getting to play with what you bought when it does finally arrive.

Since then, leakers such as HypeX and ShiinaBR have now basically unveiled the majority of Pirates of the Caribbean content that is coming, including loading screens and skins. So if you don’t like spoilers, you are in the wrong place.

Meanwhile, Fortnite has also brought back the original Tilted Towers map from way back when the game launched in 2017 – so if you missed out on that originally or just want to spend a little time reminiscing, you need to check out the Fortnite Reload – and you can find out all about that right here.

About ReadWrite’s Editorial Process

The ReadWrite Editorial policy involves closely monitoring the tech industry for major developments, new product launches, AI breakthroughs, video game releases and other newsworthy events. Editors assign relevant stories to staff writers or freelance contributors with expertise in each particular topic area. Before publication, articles go through a rigorous round of editing for accuracy, clarity, and to ensure adherence to ReadWrite's style guidelines.

tags
Paul McNally
Gaming Editor

Paul McNally has been around consoles and computers since his parents bought him a Mattel Intellivision in 1980. He has been a prominent games journalist since the 1990s, spending over a decade as editor of popular print-based video games and computer magazines, including a market-leading PlayStation title published by IDG Media. Having spent time as Head of Communications at a professional sports club and working for high-profile charities such as the National Literacy Trust, he returned as Managing Editor in charge of large US-based technology websites in 2020. Paul has written high-end gaming content for GamePro, Official Australian PlayStation Magazine,…

Related News

sly cooper and the thievius raccoonus key art showing sly cooper, an anthropomorphic racoon, leaping through the city at night
PS2 fan favorite becomes PS Plus Premium’s most popular classic game
Ali Rees
Moza Racing's new flight simulator range
Flight simmers have never had it so good as Moza Racing joins the cockpit creator gang with new range of aircraft controls
Paul McNally
two handing a weapon in elden ring
How to two-hand in Elden Ring and its benefits
Jacob Woodward
Fortnite Pirates of the Caribbean
Fortnite x Pirates of the Caribbean collab – everything we know so far after Epic releases it by mistake and quickly removes it
Paul McNally
A city built in Dystopika
Dystopika review: Mesmerising cyberpunk city builder lets you make the Blade Runner metropolis of your dreams
Paul McNally

Most Popular Tech Stories

Latest News

sly cooper and the thievius raccoonus key art showing sly cooper, an anthropomorphic racoon, leaping through the city at night
Gaming

PS2 fan favorite becomes PS Plus Premium's most popular classic game
Ali Rees41 mins

Since its addition in June, Sly Cooper And The Thievius Raccoonus has become one of the most popular retro classics in the PlayStation Plus Premium catalog. One of the perks...

Popular TopicsArrow right.svg

AI
AI
AI
AR / VR
AR / VR
AR / VR
Cryptocurrency
Cryptocurrency
Cryptocurrency
Gaming
Gaming
Gaming
Smartphone
Smartphone
Smartphone
Gambling
Gambling
Gambling
Wearables
Wearables
Wearables
Web
Web
Web

Get the biggest tech headlines of the day delivered to your inbox

    By signing up, you agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy. Unsubscribe anytime.

    Tech News

    Explore the latest in tech with our Tech News. We cut through the noise for concise, relevant updates, keeping you informed about the rapidly evolving tech landscape with curated content that separates signal from noise.

    In-Depth Tech Stories

    Explore tech impact in In-Depth Stories. Narrative data journalism offers comprehensive analyses, revealing stories behind data. Understand industry trends for a deeper perspective on tech's intricate relationships with society.

    Expert Reviews

    Empower decisions with Expert Reviews, merging industry expertise and insightful analysis. Delve into tech intricacies, get the best deals, and stay ahead with our trustworthy guide to navigating the ever-changing tech market.