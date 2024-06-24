Fortnite x Pirates of the Caribbean collab – everything we know so far after Epic releases it by mistake and quickly removes it

Ah-ha me hearties. Let’s get that out of the way right at the start so we can concentrate on the news of Fortnite’s latest tie-in with the mega-movie franchise Pirates of the Caribbean. Yup, Jack Sparrow is about to take on land-lubbers everywhere when the crossover officially comes to Fortnite in the middle of next month.

Here’s what we know so far.

When is Pirates of the Caribbean coming to Fortnite?

Fortnite lives with a lot of leakers, but you don’t need to be a Tier 1 ITK to have spotted that Epic accidentally set the Pirates of the Caribbean event pass live a month early before swiftly removing it and making whoever put six instead of seven in the wrong field of the database walk the plank.

For players who purchased the Cursed Sails Pass ahead of its intended release on July 19, please note you are currently unable to progress the Pass until the start of the event, but will retain your Jack Sparrow outfit in the meantime. If you wish to instead refund this purchase… pic.twitter.com/i3FdtuNSLW — Fortnite Status (@FortniteStatus) June 22, 2024

The Cursed Sails Pass was released ahead of schedule – it should have been on July 19th – and people snapped it up, forcing Epic to issue a message saying that those who did would be unable to progress the Pass beyond the start of the event, but that the Jack Sparrow outfit that came with it could continue to be used.

Slightly embarrassing all around but at least you could have unique skin for the next month before getting to play with what you bought when it does finally arrive.

Since then, leakers such as HypeX and ShiinaBR have now basically unveiled the majority of Pirates of the Caribbean content that is coming, including loading screens and skins. So if you don’t like spoilers, you are in the wrong place.

FORTNITE x PIRATES OF THE CARIBBEAN 🔥 pic.twitter.com/sXyUgLQ4ky — HYPEX (@HYPEX) June 22, 2024

Meanwhile, Fortnite has also brought back the original Tilted Towers map from way back when the game launched in 2017 – so if you missed out on that originally or just want to spend a little time reminiscing, you need to check out the Fortnite Reload – and you can find out all about that right here.