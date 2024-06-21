Languagesx
Tilted Towers and Fortnite's OG map come back with Fortnite Reload mode

Tilted Towers and Fortnite’s OG map come back with Fortnite Reload mode

view of tilted towers, a classic location in the original fortnite battle royale

Surprise! Fortnite Reload is coming on Saturday, June 22, less than a day after Epic Games first announced the mode with a post on X.

Fortnite Reload looks like the game’s OG map going back to 2017, when Epic introduced Fortnite Battle Royale and transformed not only a sleepy, base-building PvE game but also the company itself with its Fortnite Battle Royale’s success.

Reload will be a separate game mode within Fortnite’s suite of offerings. Longtime players will recognize OG points of interest on the map like Tilted Towers, Retail Row, L’il Loot Lake, Sandy Sheets, Pleasant Park, and more.

Additionally, Fortnite leaker iFireMonkey says the Fortnite Reload mode will allow players to respawn without a Reboot Van if their squad is still alive.

Elsewhere in the main game, Fortnite has been crossing over with metal lords Metallica 🤘 over the past week, and this weekend will be showcasing a concert at three times both Saturday and Sunday. The concert will take place in-world on the game’s main stage, called Fuel. Fire. Fury.

Fortnite is currently in Chapter 5 Season 3, “Wrecked,” in which players are fighting Mad Max style in a desert wasteland, hence the Metallica collab and theme.

