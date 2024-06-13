Languagesx
Fortnite is down but what's new when it comes back up again? Metallica baby, that's what

Metallica in Fortnite

The new Fortnite update is incoming and the servers are down for maintenance – and we all know how well this can usually go.

With a downtime of three to four hours expected all going well we have a little bit of chill time to see what will be new when the servers fire back up into action once more, so let’s have a look at what this latest Fortnite update will bring with it.

Is Fortnite down? When will it be back?

The update started rolling out today at 1 AM PT / 3 AM ET / 9 AM BST and we would expect it to be back in just a few hours time. Things haven’t always gone to plan however and even if it comes back on time you can probably expect minor delays getting into the servers as everybody attempts to pile back in.

Fortnite 30.10 update – what’s new?

This latest version of the Battle Royale is bringing rock band Metallica with it across all modes. Obviously, this fits in nicely with Fortnite Festival but the Metallica collaboration runs everywhere but will end at different points depending on the game mode so here are those dates to start with.

  • Battle Royale: June 13 – July 2
  • Fortnite Festival: June 13 – August 16
  • LEGO Fortnite: Skins available between June 13 – August 16
  • Rocket Racing: June 13 – August 16

There will of course be a variety of new quests arriving in Battle Royale and we are waiting to see what they will be and will, of course, bring you a full update in due course.

Fortnite Metallica Concert

How times change. Metallica will be bringing a concert to Fortnite’s main stage called Fuel. Fire. Fury and it will show three times a day across a weekend.

Saturday, June 22
2 PM ET
5 PM ET
11 PM ET

Sunday, June 23
10 AM ET
2 PM ET
5 PM ET

Fortnite issues for streamers showing Metallica content

There may be an issue for streamers wishing to stream the new musical content due to the automatic flagging of copyrighted material. Epic has given full details on the patch notes page linked above about the situation and it seems you should be fine on YouTube but the situation is less clear for Twitch with Epic saying: “For Twitch creators streaming “Metallica: Fuel. Fire. Fury.”, we cannot prevent your VODs or clips from getting flagged by third-party copyright detection systems. The general recommendation is to disable VODs/clips when streaming the experience. “

tags
Paul McNally
Gaming Editor

Paul McNally

Gaming Editor

