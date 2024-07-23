Moza Racing launches Vision GS steering wheel, first shown in 2023 and desired ever since

Over a year since a prototype was first spotted as part of a wall display on Moza Racing’s stand at Gamescom in Cologne in 2023, the world is finally about to literally get its hand on the Vision GS sim racing steering wheel.

Inspired by modern concept cars the wheel comes in at 310mm wide and, here’s the desirable bit, features a circular 2.85-inch touch display in the middle that remains perfectly horizontal no matter how hard you throw the car around corners.

With 72 programmable switch and button options, you literally will not need anything else to control your sim

The wheel has undergone a year of meticulous refinements since we first clocked it at Gamescom and with all the below serious technology inside it, it comes at a serious price, although not in the realms of the F1 wheel we looked at the other day.

Moza is intent on bringing high–end sim gear at affordable costs for both sim racers and flight simmers, and while the cost of the Vision GS may be on the expensive side for the casual gamer, there is nothing comparable at this price for anybody even remotely serious about sim racing.

The wheel should be available right now on Moza Racing’s site priced at:

USD $ 749.00｜ EUR € 829.00 ｜GBP £ 749.00｜ AUD 1,299.00 ｜JPY 119,900.00

Vision GS wheel features