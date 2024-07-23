Languagesx
English Deutsch Việt Nam 한국 日本 ไทย
Subscribe
Home Moza Racing launches Vision GS steering wheel, first shown in 2023 and desired ever since

Moza Racing launches Vision GS steering wheel, first shown in 2023 and desired ever since

Moza Racing Vision GS steering wheel
TL:DR

  • Moza Racing launches the Vision GS steering wheel, inspired by modern concept cars and featuring a 2.85-inch touch display that remains horizontal during use.
  • The wheel includes 72 programmable inputs, a customizable UI, high-performance processor, RPM indicator, and premium materials such as aerospace-grade aluminum and carbon fiber.
  • Priced at USD $749.00, EUR €829.00, GBP £749.00, AUD $1,299.00, and JPY ¥119,900.00, it offers high-end features at a relatively affordable cost for serious sim racers.

Over a year since a prototype was first spotted as part of a wall display on Moza Racing’s stand at Gamescom in Cologne in 2023, the world is finally about to literally get its hand on the Vision GS sim racing steering wheel.

Inspired by modern concept cars the wheel comes in at 310mm wide and, here’s the desirable bit, features a circular 2.85-inch touch display in the middle that remains perfectly horizontal no matter how hard you throw the car around corners.

With 72 programmable switch and button options, you literally will not need anything else to control your sim

The wheel has undergone a year of meticulous refinements since we first clocked it at Gamescom and with all the below serious technology inside it, it comes at a serious price, although not in the realms of the F1 wheel we looked at the other day.

Moza is intent on bringing high–end sim gear at affordable costs for both sim racers and flight simmers, and while the cost of the Vision GS may be on the expensive side for the casual gamer, there is nothing comparable at this price for anybody even remotely serious about sim racing.

The wheel should be available right now on Moza Racing’s site priced at:

USD $ 749.00｜ EUR € 829.00 ｜GBP £ 749.00｜ AUD 1,299.00 ｜JPY 119,900.00

Moza Racing Vision GS steering wheel
Yes, this looks pretty nice!

Vision GS wheel features

  • HD Circular Display: A 2.85-inch high-definition circular touch screen with a 60Hz refresh rate.
  • Fully Customizable UI: MOZA is the first sim racing hardware manufacturer to offer a proprietary UI customization system. It includes multiple presets and allows users to create their personalized UI dash displays.
  • High-Performance Processor: A 1.3GHz quad-core processor enables real-time display rendering with minimal latency.
  • Horizontal Screen View: A gyroscope and MOZA software algorithms ensure the screen remains perfectly horizontal.
  • RPM Indicator: Top-mounted, supercar-inspired LEDs customizable to 16.7 million colors.
    Premium Materials: Aerospace-grade aluminum alloy construction, hand-stitched microfiber leather grips, and a carbon fiber composite faceplate.
  • Forged Carbon Fiber Magnetic Paddles: Non-contact hall sensors with 0.03mm precision and dual-clutch functionality.
  • Short-Travel RGB Backlit Buttons: Eight customizable backlit buttons with a trigger stroke of 0.25mm for faster activation.
  • Versatile Control: 72 programmable input signals, including a 7-way funky switch, universal joystick, rotary encoders, and thumb encoders.
  • Quick Release System: An all-aluminum quick-release system compatible with all MOZA bases.

About ReadWrite’s Editorial Process

The ReadWrite Editorial policy involves closely monitoring the tech industry for major developments, new product launches, AI breakthroughs, video game releases and other newsworthy events. Editors assign relevant stories to staff writers or freelance contributors with expertise in each particular topic area. Before publication, articles go through a rigorous round of editing for accuracy, clarity, and to ensure adherence to ReadWrite's style guidelines.

tags
Paul McNally
Gaming Editor

Paul McNally has been around consoles and computers since his parents bought him a Mattel Intellivision in 1980. He has been a prominent games journalist since the 1990s, spending over a decade as editor of popular print-based video games and computer magazines, including a market-leading PlayStation title published by IDG Media. Having spent time as Head of Communications at a professional sports club and working for high-profile charities such as the National Literacy Trust, he returned as Managing Editor in charge of large US-based technology websites in 2020. Paul has written high-end gaming content for GamePro, Official Australian PlayStation Magazine,…

Related News

Moza Racing Vision GS steering wheel
Moza Racing launches Vision GS steering wheel, first shown in 2023 and desired ever since
Paul McNally
how to fair catch college football 25
How to Fair Catch in College Football 25
Jacob Woodward
Bethesda Games Studios logo on a white background
Over 200 Bethesda Game Studios staff have formed a union
Ali Rees
Running the ball College Football 25
How to intercept in College Football 25
Jacob Woodward
All the Fortnite Cursed Sails quests
Fortnite Cursed Sails: How to get both Jack Sparrow skins
Paul McNally

Most Popular Tech Stories

Latest News

Doge2014 Presale Open
Sponsored

Missed Dogecoin in 2014? DOGE2014 Presents a Fresh Opportunity to Potentially Make the Same Gains Again
James Spillane22 mins

Doge2014 has arrived to give those who missed out on Dogecoin gains from 2014 a chance to relieve the magic again; this time, with unique features that make a major...

Popular TopicsArrow right.svg

AI
AI
AI
AR / VR
AR / VR
AR / VR
Cryptocurrency
Cryptocurrency
Cryptocurrency
Gaming
Gaming
Gaming
Smartphone
Smartphone
Smartphone
Gambling
Gambling
Gambling
Wearables
Wearables
Wearables
Web
Web
Web

Get the biggest tech headlines of the day delivered to your inbox

    By signing up, you agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy. Unsubscribe anytime.

    Tech News

    Explore the latest in tech with our Tech News. We cut through the noise for concise, relevant updates, keeping you informed about the rapidly evolving tech landscape with curated content that separates signal from noise.

    In-Depth Tech Stories

    Explore tech impact in In-Depth Stories. Narrative data journalism offers comprehensive analyses, revealing stories behind data. Understand industry trends for a deeper perspective on tech's intricate relationships with society.

    Expert Reviews

    Empower decisions with Expert Reviews, merging industry expertise and insightful analysis. Delve into tech intricacies, get the best deals, and stay ahead with our trustworthy guide to navigating the ever-changing tech market.