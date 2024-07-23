Moza Racing launches Vision GS steering wheel, first shown in 2023 and desired ever since

Over a year since a prototype was first spotted as part of a wall display on Moza Racing’s stand at Gamescom in Cologne in 2023, the world is finally about to literally get its hand on the Vision GS sim racing steering wheel.
Inspired by modern concept cars the wheel comes in at 310mm wide and, here’s the desirable bit, features a circular 2.85-inch touch display in the middle that remains perfectly horizontal no matter how hard you throw the car around corners.
With 72 programmable switch and button options, you literally will not need anything else to control your sim
The wheel has undergone a year of meticulous refinements since we first clocked it at Gamescom and with all the below serious technology inside it, it comes at a serious price, although not in the realms of the F1 wheel we looked at the other day.
Moza is intent on bringing high–end sim gear at affordable costs for both sim racers and flight simmers, and while the cost of the Vision GS may be on the expensive side for the casual gamer, there is nothing comparable at this price for anybody even remotely serious about sim racing.
The wheel should be available right now on Moza Racing’s site priced at:
USD $ 749.00｜ EUR € 829.00 ｜GBP £ 749.00｜ AUD 1,299.00 ｜JPY 119,900.00
Vision GS wheel features
- HD Circular Display: A 2.85-inch high-definition circular touch screen with a 60Hz refresh rate.
- Fully Customizable UI: MOZA is the first sim racing hardware manufacturer to offer a proprietary UI customization system. It includes multiple presets and allows users to create their personalized UI dash displays.
- High-Performance Processor: A 1.3GHz quad-core processor enables real-time display rendering with minimal latency.
- Horizontal Screen View: A gyroscope and MOZA software algorithms ensure the screen remains perfectly horizontal.
- RPM Indicator: Top-mounted, supercar-inspired LEDs customizable to 16.7 million colors.
Premium Materials: Aerospace-grade aluminum alloy construction, hand-stitched microfiber leather grips, and a carbon fiber composite faceplate.
- Forged Carbon Fiber Magnetic Paddles: Non-contact hall sensors with 0.03mm precision and dual-clutch functionality.
- Short-Travel RGB Backlit Buttons: Eight customizable backlit buttons with a trigger stroke of 0.25mm for faster activation.
- Versatile Control: 72 programmable input signals, including a 7-way funky switch, universal joystick, rotary encoders, and thumb encoders.
- Quick Release System: An all-aluminum quick-release system compatible with all MOZA bases.