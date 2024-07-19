Sim Lab teams up with Mercedes to showcase a new $2,500 F1 sim-racing steering wheel

It sounds like a broken record to keep saying there is so much going on right now in the simulation world. Be it racing sims or flight sims, the speed at which we are getting fantastic new sim peripherals coming to market is really exciting.

Sim Lab is a company we haven’t covered as yet but that changes today with the unveiling of its officially licensed Mercedes-AMG PETRONAS Formula One Team Sim Racing Steering Wheel, with the company saying, “Nothing has been spared to make this wheel as authentic as possible, with its sole purpose of being the best sim racing steering wheel on the market.”

It does come with a price to match, coming in at just under $2,500/£2,300 so you have to be a serious race simmer to even be looking at this, but if it is within your budget you are going to get your hands on a replica as close to what Lewis Hamilton and George Russell have been driving with – albeit in your bedroom on an office chair. You can’t do better than this, especially if you are playing the new season of F1 24.

With a 280mm diameter and weighing just 1240 grams, you can easily use the display on the wheel with race management software such as SImHub and Race Director – Sim Lab’s own software.

As you can see from the image above, the wheel looks as realistic as it gets. High-quality sim wheels certainly come with a premium cost but some companies are trying to get the price down and we will be looking at a new offering from Moza Racing in the coming weeks too.

Sim Lab Formula 1 wheel Features