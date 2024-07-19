Languagesx
Sim Lab teams up with Mercedes to showcase a new $2,500 F1 sim-racing steering wheel

Sim Lab teams up with Mercedes to showcase a new $2,500 F1 sim-racing steering wheel

Sim Lab has a new F1 racing wheel licensed by Mercedes

It sounds like a broken record to keep saying there is so much going on right now in the simulation world. Be it racing sims or flight sims, the speed at which we are getting fantastic new sim peripherals coming to market is really exciting.

Sim Lab is a company we haven’t covered as yet but that changes today with the unveiling of its officially licensed Mercedes-AMG PETRONAS Formula One Team Sim Racing Steering Wheel, with the company saying, “Nothing has been spared to make this wheel as authentic as possible, with its sole purpose of being the best sim racing steering wheel on the market.”

It does come with a price to match, coming in at just under $2,500/£2,300 so you have to be a serious race simmer to even be looking at this, but if it is within your budget you are going to get your hands on a replica as close to what Lewis Hamilton and George Russell have been driving with – albeit in your bedroom on an office chair. You can’t do better than this, especially if you are playing the new season of F1 24.

With a 280mm diameter and weighing just 1240 grams, you can easily use the display on the wheel with race management software such as SImHub and Race Director – Sim Lab’s own software.

As you can see from the image above, the wheel looks as realistic as it gets. High-quality sim wheels certainly come with a premium cost but some companies are trying to get the price down and we will be looking at a new offering from Moza Racing in the coming weeks too.

Sim Lab Formula 1 wheel Features

  • 14 Button inputs
  • 9 Rotary switches
  • Mono shifter paddle
  • Single throw clutch with replaceable finger cup and adjustable travel
  • 2x rear mounted buttons (magic buttons)
  • Fully customizable with RaceDirector®
  • Removable USB connector for future upgrade possibility to pass-through quick releases
  • Hand built – expect minute differences in each wheel regarding weaves and weight of the carbon fiber
  • 2 types of sticker sets included of your preferred driver

tags
Paul McNally
Gaming Editor

Paul McNally has been around consoles and computers since his parents bought him a Mattel Intellivision in 1980. He has been a prominent games journalist since the 1990s, spending over a decade as editor of popular print-based video games and computer magazines, including a market-leading PlayStation title published by IDG Media. Having spent time as Head of Communications at a professional sports club and working for high-profile charities such as the National Literacy Trust, he returned as Managing Editor in charge of large US-based technology websites in 2020. Paul has written high-end gaming content for GamePro, Official Australian PlayStation Magazine,…

Gaming
Gaming

Sim Lab teams up with Mercedes to showcase a new $2,500 F1 sim-racing steering wheel
Paul McNally

It sounds like a broken record to keep saying there is so much going on right now in the simulation world. Be it racing sims or flight sims, the speed...

