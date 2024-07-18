Languagesx
F1 24 Season 2: What we know so far, release date, and what's included

F1 24 Season 2: What we know so far, release date, and what’s included

Three drivers from the F1 24 key art

It only seems like yesterday that F1 24 launched under not insignificant criticism. The vast majority of the major flaws at launch were quickly ironed out and we have been playing and enjoying the annual race sim for a while now, so much so that Season 2 of its live service content is almost upon us. So what will this latest update bring to the track, when can we get our driving gloves on it, and, most importantly, will it be worth the wait?

F1 24 Season 2 release date

At the time of writing this page, it is less than a week to go until Season 2 launches. The exact date for your diaries is the 24th July, so you don’t have long to finish up anything you need to complete before all the new stuff arrives in-game.

What’s new in Season 2?

It’s looking pretty good to be fair. The new Season will hanker back to the first half of the current F1 Championship as well as bringing some historic Formula One moments to the virtual track for the first time.

We will be getting two new Pro Challenges to compete in starring Verstappen and Zhou Guanyu – For the latter, you will need to beat Zhou’s Shanghai lap time to unlock a helmet, whereas Verstappen’s challenge will unlock a secret item.

Two new Event Series also land including Verstappen’s challenge to win the World Title and the second features Valtteri Bottas and the Kick Sauber events.

If you want to know the dates all these run, the released roadmap will see you through. Overall though F1 24 is in a pretty good place right now..

Season 2 Podium Pass

It wouldn’t be a new season without a new Podium Pass would it and Season 2 is no exception, bringing with a host of new cosmetics for your car and driver.

Paul McNally
Gaming Editor

Paul McNally

