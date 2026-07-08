Two men are facing charges after Nassau County police said officers found illegal electronic gambling machines during a quality-of-life enforcement operation in Roosevelt.

The inspections took place Monday (July 6) when members of the Nassau County Police Department’s Strategic Response Team visited businesses as part of a wider effort focused on community enforcement and licensed establishments.

Investigators began at Good Food & Shake, located at 90 Nassau Road. During the inspection, officers said they discovered two illegal electronic gambling machines inside the business. Authorities seized both machines and recovered $1,276 in cash.

Police charged Erick Hernandez Martinez, 33, of Freeport, with possession of gambling devices, unlicensed public assembly, disorderly premise, and operating without a valid New York State liquor license.

Hernandez Martinez was issued an appearance ticket and released. He is scheduled to appear in First District Court on July 20.

Second inspection in Roosevelt uncovers additional hidden gambling machines

The operation continued at Stop & Go Food Market at 135 Babylon Turnpike, where investigators said they located four illegal electronic gambling machines that had been hidden inside the business.

Officers confiscated the machines and recovered another $390 in cash during the inspection, according to police.

Rafael Rodriguez, 63, of Uniondale, was charged with possession of gambling devices, unlicensed public assembly, and disorderly premise.

Like the first defendant, Rodriguez received an appearance ticket and was released. He is scheduled to appear in First District Court on July 20.

Police said both inspections were conducted under the department’s ongoing quality-of-life initiative in Roosevelt, which targets businesses and licensed premises for compliance with state and local laws.

By the end of the operation, officers had seized six illegal electronic gambling machines from the two locations. Authorities also recovered a combined total of more than $1,600 in cash connected to the inspections.

The department said the enforcement effort was part of a continuing initiative aimed at addressing quality-of-life concerns throughout the Roosevelt community. Police have not announced whether additional inspections or enforcement actions are planned, and no further information about the investigation was released.

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