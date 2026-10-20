Home DraftKings gets four-month Louisiana license extension amid AI review

DraftKings gets four-month Louisiana license extension amid AI review

Empty Louisiana gaming regulator hearing room prepared for a DraftKings license review

The Louisiana Gaming Control Board has unanimously granted DraftKings a conditional four-month license extension while it examines the company’s use of artificial intelligence in customer practices and delays a decision on full renewal. DraftKings can continue operating in the state under the interim arrangement.

The company’s existing Louisiana license expires November 10, 2026. The board has scheduled a renewal hearing for February 18, 2027, with a final decision expected afterward; the conditional extension is set to keep DraftKings authorized through February 19.

AI allegations and a shareholder review

The Louisiana Gaming Control Board’s review follows a New York Times report alleging that DraftKings used AI to direct promotions and bonus inducements toward customers considered more likely to bet more. The reported practice was referred to internally as “elasticity.” The allegations are part of a broader regulatory examination of AI in sportsbook marketing.

There is also a separate ownership issue. The Louisiana State Police Gaming Enforcement Division found information indicating that some DraftKings shareholders with stakes of 5% or more had not completed customary suitability reviews. Assistant Attorney General Houston told the board the investigation was incomplete and that regulators needed additional time to examine the allegations and shareholder question.

The board has not found evidence that DraftKings violated a licensing or moral obligation. Its decision leaves both matters under review while the company operates under conditional authorization.

DraftKings disputes the reported AI use

DraftKings President of Operations and cofounder Paul Liberman appeared before the board to address the concerns. He denied that the company used AI in the manner described in the reporting or used the technology to harm consumers. Liberman also said DraftKings keeps records showing whether customers are winning or losing.

Legal Sports Report reported that the conditional renewal includes deadlines for DraftKings to provide shareholder suitability materials and written responses about AI use, prediction-market activity, digital offerings to Louisiana residents, and other regulatory questions. The company must also review and certify its marketing materials, commercials and digital ads for responsible-gambling compliance.

The conditions require a senior company representative to handle communications with the board within seven days. DraftKings must submit several materials within 30 days and provide monthly compliance reports covering areas such as new digital products, promotions, responsible-gambling systems, customer complaints and unresolved compliance issues.

Board Chairman Chris Hebert described the conditional approval as a way for regulators to complete their oversight and give DraftKings an opportunity to respond. The board’s action is not a finding that the company engaged in wrongdoing.

February hearing will set the next decision point

DraftKings will remain authorized to operate while state investigators continue their work and the company responds to the board’s conditions. The February 18 hearing is the next scheduled step toward a full license decision, with the extension running through the following day.

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