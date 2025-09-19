Nassau County police officer arrested after spending colleague’s cash on gambling, OnlyFans

A Nassau County police officer, in New York, has been arrested after it was uncovered that he had stolen $200,000 from another officer for gambling, OnlyFans, and other personal usage. The accused, Leonard Cagno, 39, from Oakdale, has been charged with second-degree Grand Larceny for the crime.

Between February 2024 and June 2024, Cagno worked with the owner of BW Media Consulting, LLC. The pair solicited investments from the other cop, who hasn’t been named, while they were “recovering from a serious illness.” That cash, the reported $200,000, was instead used for the following:

OnlyFans

Gambling

Buying a vehicle

Paying off credit card debt

Payments on his home

Eating out

For those unaware, OnlyFans is a subscription-based website that users can access adult content through. Users subscribe to individuals on the site to receive that content directly, but will often have to pay additional fees for further access.

According to the press release and investigation, Cagno then spent the $200,000 “within” two months. His arrest came on September 17, and he will be in court on October 22, 2025. He was released by the judge overseeing the case due to it being “non-bail eligible under current New York State law”.

Nassau cop “preyed” on colleague to fuel gambling expenses

Quoted in the press release, District Attorney Tierney said:

“The allegations here represent a shocking abuse of the essential trust that exists between fellow police officers.

“This defendant is alleged to have preyed upon that trust for his own financial gain, and in so doing, violated one of the most important bonds in law enforcement.”

The Suffolk County District Attorney has put the call out for anyone who believes they might have been victimized by Cagno to call them on: (631) 853-4626.

This comes just months after another Nassau County ex-cop was accused of “selling his badge” to the local mob. Hector Rosario was eventually found out after lying to the FBI about his connections to the Bonanno crime family.

Featured image: Nassau County Police