Polymarket has named Goldman Sachs veteran Lisa Mantil head of institutional growth, putting Wall Street participation and liquidity at the center of its next phase of expansion.

The appointment was announced on Tuesday, September 29, according to a MarketWatch report by Kelly Cloonan. Mantil will lead the company’s work with investment managers, trading firms, corporations and banks.

Building for institutional participation

Polymarket said Mantil will help develop the products, infrastructure and liquidity that institutions need to participate in prediction markets at scale. The remit points to more than simply introducing large financial firms to the platform: it puts the practical requirements of institutional trading within her brief.

Mantil spent nearly three decades at Goldman Sachs and was named a partner in 2018. The primary report did not specify which products Polymarket plans to build or set a timeline for the work, so the appointment marks a strategic focus rather than a detailed product announcement.

A wider U.S. expansion

The hire comes as Polymarket seeks to expand its U.S. platform after gaining regulatory oversight from the Commodity Futures Trading Commission. The company has also been adding senior leadership, naming its first chief financial officer earlier in September and appointing a chief growth officer over the summer.

Together, those appointments show a company building out executive roles as it pursues growth in the United States. Mantil’s position is specifically focused on institutional access, while the company’s stated priorities for that effort are products, infrastructure and liquidity.

The distinction matters: the hire does not, by itself, establish that Polymarket has completed the work needed for institutional trading at scale. It puts a senior executive in charge of pursuing that work as the U.S. business expands.

Liquidity is the challenge

Prediction markets have attracted attention from retail users, but drawing participation from investment managers, trading firms, corporations and banks involves a different set of demands. Polymarket’s announcement identifies the pieces it intends to address, without claiming that institutional adoption is already established.

That leaves Mantil’s appointment as a concrete signal of where Polymarket wants to go, rather than evidence that Wall Street liquidity has arrived. The company will need to turn its stated focus on market infrastructure and institutional products into a venue those firms can use at scale.