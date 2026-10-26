Plus500 now expects its 2026 revenue and EBITDA to beat what analysts had penciled in, after a third quarter in which its US futures and prediction markets arm kept growing. The London-listed trading group said so in its Q3 2026 trading update on Monday morning. Just over three weeks earlier, in a brief statement on October 2, the company had only said it was trading in line with expectations.

Revenue for the three months to September 30 came in at $203.2 million, an 11% rise on the $182.7 million booked a year ago. EBITDA grew 7% to $88.4 million, a 44% margin. Across the first nine months, revenue reached $666.1 million and EBITDA $275.9 million. Plus500 did not put a new number on its full-year outlook.

Prediction markets move into the core US offer

The part of the update most relevant to the event contract debate is the US business. Plus500 groups futures, options on futures and its prediction market products under what it calls non-OTC, as opposed to its traditional CFD business. That segment produced roughly 16% of group revenue and about 31% of new customers so far this year.

During the quarter, the company added CFTC-regulated prediction market contracts covering both sports and non-sports events, as well as single stock futures. It also signed two international B2B partners, Wealthsimple and Nelogica, which plug into its execution and clearing infrastructure. Funds held for customers in segregated accounts passed $1 billion at the end of September.

The timing matters. Federally regulated exchanges have become a crowded field this year, with sportsbook operators such as DraftKings now running their own platforms. DraftKings CEO Jason Robins recently claimed DKeX had become the third-largest US prediction exchange. Plus500 is taking a different route, acting as broker and clearing firm rather than building a consumer sportsbook brand.

A US super-app planned for early 2027

Plus500 also confirmed plans for a single US app in the first quarter of 2027. The company says the app will bring together futures, options on futures, prediction markets, stocks, options and ETFs. The stock and ETF side depends on Hedge, a US broker-dealer Plus500 has agreed to buy, subject to conditions. Hedge would give the group access to SEC-regulated securities for the first time. A second deal, for Guru in Brazil, would give Plus500 its first local operation in the country and a base for growth elsewhere in the region.

“In the US, Hedge will unlock access to SEC-regulated markets, supporting the planned launch of a new, multi-asset ‘super-app’ in Q1 2027,” chief executive David Zruia said in the statement.

Customer numbers and cash

New customers in the quarter rose 27% to 28,747, while the average cost of acquiring each one fell 14% to $1,150. Active customers totaled 119,528 for Q3. Customer deposits hit a quarterly record of $1.9 billion.

The group finished September with more than $775 million in cash and no debt, after paying out $87.4 million in dividends and spending around $63.5 million on buybacks during the quarter. Both acquisitions will be paid for from existing cash.

For anyone tracking how event contracts are spreading beyond Kalshi and Polymarket, the numbers show a traditional CFD broker now leaning on US prediction markets as a growth line. Trading volume figures in this space can be misleading, though, as this explainer on how prediction market volume is counted sets out.