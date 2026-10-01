The Supreme Court is weighing petitions involving prediction markets as the House Oversight Committee expands an insider-trading inquiry and the CFTC reportedly reviews promotional programs, putting operators under pressure from three separate federal fronts.

The developments, reported by Gambling Insider on September 30, 2026, are unfolding alongside stronger opposition from casino, Tribal gaming and labor representatives. They are not one coordinated enforcement action: the court has not agreed to hear the cases, the committee is seeking information, and the CFTC review could lead to examinations or enforcement.

Three separate federal tracks

The New Jersey Division of Gaming Enforcement petitioned the Supreme Court after the Third Circuit ruled in Kalshi’s favor. Robinhood and Crypto.com also filed petitions after the Ninth Circuit rejected their preemption arguments in Nevada in August. The court had not agreed to hear any of the cases as it considered petitions ahead of its 2026–27 term.

In Congress, House Oversight Chair James Comer sent letters on Tuesday, September 29, to Hyperliquid, Crypto.com and Aristotle Exchange/PredictIt. The committee wants details on identity verification and controls intended to detect and prevent trading based on nonpublic information.

Representative James Comer

The committee began investigating Kalshi and Polymarket in May. CNBC reported that it had since received nearly 1,000 documents and taken part in five briefings. Its latest requests extend the inquiry to additional platforms, but do not themselves establish that insider trading occurred.

The CFTC’s reported review focuses on promotional programs for traders and market makers. The agency warned exchanges in August that incentives remain subject to Commodity Exchange Act requirements, including market-integrity and fair-access rules; it pointed to marketing around “risk-free” trades, unlimited rebates and guaranteed profits as potentially problematic. The CFTC’s proposed prediction-market framework reflects the broader regulatory questions shaping operators’ exposure.

Industry opposition grows at G2E

At the Global Gaming Expo in Las Vegas, prediction markets dominated discussion on Tuesday, September 29. American Gaming Association President and CEO Bill Miller argued that the platforms use a regulatory back door to avoid state laws and taxes and undermine Tribal sovereignty. The debate brought casino executives, regulators, Tribal gaming leaders and lawmakers into a dispute over who should set the rules.

The exhibit floor at the Global Gaming Expo.

MGM Resorts CEO Bill Hornbuckle said the company had been approached about entering prediction markets but declined, citing regulatory and licensing concerns. Caesars Entertainment CEO Tom Reeg warned that insufficient oversight could harm the wider gaming industry’s reputation. Wynn Resorts CEO Craig Billings said Wynn had no stake in the issue, while acknowledging that broader access to betting could benefit Las Vegas.

Nevada Gaming Control Board Chairman Mike Dreitzer raised concerns about underage access and trading in states where sports betting is prohibited. A separate panel brought together organized labor, Tribal gaming and Congress to discuss jobs, sovereignty and regulatory authority. The dispute over federal and state authority is also central to congressional scrutiny.

Legal uncertainty leaves operators exposed

The Supreme Court petitions follow a broader series of disputes over whether sports event contracts fall under federal derivatives oversight or state gambling laws. In a separate case, Reuters reported that the Sixth Circuit ruled Ohio and Tennessee could regulate Kalshi’s contracts under their gambling laws, finding Kalshi had not shown that the contracts were swaps subject to exclusive CFTC oversight.

The interior of the Supreme Court of the United States.

Kalshi said it did not expect that Sixth Circuit ruling to survive further legal review and argued that a state-by-state patchwork makes it difficult for markets to operate. That dispute is distinct from the petitions described above, which stem from the Third and Ninth Circuit proceedings. The conflict over prediction-market authority reaching the Supreme Court remains unresolved.

For operators, the immediate position is unsettled: no Supreme Court review has been granted, the House is seeking records, and the CFTC has not named companies that could face action. The reported promotional review could result in targeted examinations or enforcement, but no timetable was reported.