Australian mixed martial arts (MMA) fighter Jamie Mullarkey has been formally warned by the Australian Communications and Media Authority (ACMA) after an investigation found he promoted an illegal offshore gambling service through sponsored posts on his Instagram account.

The enforcement action follows an ACMA investigation that concluded Mullarkey breached Australia’s online gambling laws in 2025 by promoting the offshore gambling operator Leon on social media. According to the regulator, his Instagram profile included references to a sponsorship arrangement with the service, a link directing followers to the gambling website and promotional posts using branded hashtags.

Australian law prohibits promoting illegal online gambling services, including through social media posts, livestreams, hyperlinks to unlicensed gambling websites and promotional giveaways connected to illegal operators.

MMA fighter’s illegal gambling promotion triggers first ACMA enforcement action

The investigation began on Nov. 11, 2025, after a media inquiry raised concerns about possible illegal advertising of offshore gambling services during a mixed martial arts event. While the ACMA found no illegal advertising in the event broadcast itself, investigators traced the inquiry to Mullarkey’s Instagram account, where they identified promotional content for Leon.

According to the investigation report, Mullarkey entered into a Talent Partnership Agreement with Moonlite N.V., trading as Leon, in April 2025. Under the agreement, he was contracted to provide endorsement and promotional services for Leon’s online sportsbook through content published on his personal Instagram account until around August 2025.

The ACMA found the account featured Leon branding, hashtags including #LeonGames, #LeonMMA and #FreeBet, references to free bets and a hyperlink directing users to the gambling service. Investigators concluded the content promoted a prohibited and unlicensed interactive gambling service while helping Australian consumers access the platform.

ACMA member Carolyn Lidgerwood said the case should serve as a warning to influencers and athletes with large online audiences.

“Athletes and social media personalities with large online followings can have significant influence over their audiences and can encourage the use of illegal gambling services,” Lidgerwood said.

“This is the first enforcement action we have taken against an influencer for breaching online gambling rules, and it should serve as a warning to others.

“In this case the ACMA issued a formal warning considering the specific circumstances of the matter. This included that Mr Mullarkey ended the sponsorship arrangement promptly, cooperated with the investigation and quickly removed the material. Mr Mullarkey also accepted responsibility for his conduct and expressed genuine remorse.

“However, all influencers need to be aware that promoting illegal online gambling sites is against the law and can result in significant penalties.”

The formal warning was issued under Section 64A of the Interactive Gambling Act 2001 after the ACMA determined Mullarkey had breached provisions relating to prohibited and unlicensed interactive gambling services and the publication of illegal gambling advertisements.

The regulator said individuals who promote or publicize illegal online gambling services can face civil penalties of up to A$59,400 ($41,143). Those who facilitate access to illegal gambling services, including by sharing hyperlinks or directing users to those platforms, can face penalties of up to A$2.475 million ($1.714 million).

The case comes as Australian regulators intensify scrutiny of gambling promotion on social media. In 2025, the ACMA warned influencers that promoting unlicensed online casinos, in-play sports betting, casino-style games or other prohibited gambling services could expose them to substantial penalties. The regulator also cautioned that livestreams, demonstrations of illegal gambling platforms and giveaways linked to offshore operators may breach the law, while warning that younger Australians who spend significant time online are particularly vulnerable to harm from unlicensed gambling services.

State regulators are also increasing enforcement. Liquor & Gaming NSW has made influencer marketing a key compliance priority for 2026, warning betting operators they remain responsible for how their products are promoted through affiliates, content creators and social media personalities. The agency has flagged particular concern over influencer content that normalises gambling or reaches large youth audiences, saying operators should carefully manage partnership arrangements or risk enforcement action.

“The ACMA will use its full suite of regulatory tools, including these substantial civil penalties, where influencers promote or facilitate access to illegal gambling services,” Lidgerwood said.

Featured image: Jamie Mullarkey via Instagram