Home Caesars Republic Lake Tahoe opens following historic luxury resort transformation

Caesars Republic Lake Tahoe opens following historic luxury resort transformation

Lisa Vanderpump cuts the ribbon at the Grand Opening of Caesars Republic Lake Tahoe with Karie Hall, Anthony Carano, Gary Carano and Stew Massie.

Caesars Entertainment has officially opened Caesars Republic Lake Tahoe Hotel & Casino, completing the $160 million transformation of the former Harveys Lake Tahoe into a redesigned luxury resort on the South Shore.

The company celebrated the opening on July 6 with an evening of festivities that included a champagne reception, a ribbon-cutting ceremony and live entertainment across the property. Longtime Caesars partner Lisa Vanderpump joined company leaders for the ceremonial ribbon cutting inside the resort’s redesigned lobby before guests explored the property’s newest venues throughout the evening.

The celebration also featured performances by Tahoe Tommy and Pier Pressure at Tessie’s Cocktails & Chords. Caesars said the new lounge blends live rock music with immersive artistic elements, making it one of the highlights of the grand opening.

A new chapter begins at Caesars Republic Lake Tahoe

The debut marks the completion of a multi-phase renovation that began with Caesars Entertainment’s announcement in May of a $160 million investment to rebrand Harveys Lake Tahoe. The Stateline, Nevada, resort remained open throughout construction, with the Caesars Republic branding officially taking effect on July 1.

Guests arriving at the property now find a redesigned lobby, refreshed casino floor and a collection of new restaurants, bars and entertainment venues designed to create a more contemporary experience while reflecting the natural character of Lake Tahoe.

“With Caesars Republic Lake Tahoe, we set out to create something truly distinctive for this market. An experience that blends the natural beauty of the Sierra Nevada with the energy and innovation our guests expect,” said Anthony Carano, President & COO of Caesars Entertainment. “The grand opening represents the realization of that vision and the beginning of an exciting new era for Lake Tahoe.”

Earlier this year, Carano outlined the company’s broader vision for the project, describing it as a long-term investment in the destination. “Our second phase will begin in the fall, with the entire project completing next summer. With its bold new look and modern energy, Caesars Republic Lake Tahoe will set the stage for a new era of luxury in the region, and we know our guests will be blown away by this tremendous transformation.”

The renovated resort now offers redesigned guest rooms, the High Dive Pool and Lounge, WOLF by Vanderpump, Gordon Ramsay’s HELL’S KITCHEN, Cleo’s Coffee and Cocktails, and bars including Centro and Celeste. Tessie’s Cocktails & Chords, developed with Clique Hospitality, expands the nightlife lineup.

The casino’s 88,000-square-foot gaming floor has been modernized with upgraded slot machines, new digital displays, refreshed table games, an enhanced high-limit gaming area, a dedicated World Series of Poker Room, an updated Caesars Sportsbook and improved gaming spaces throughout.

“Our vision was to take everything guests have loved about this destination for decades and revitalize it through a more modern, design-forward lens,” said Karie Hall, SVP and General Manager of Harrah’s and Caesars Republic Lake Tahoe. “The result is a resort that feels vibrant, elevated and unmistakably Tahoe, whether you’re here for the views, the dining or the moments you can’t get anywhere else.”

Both hotel towers have undergone major renovations, with the former Mountain Tower renamed the Remus Tower and the former Tahoe Tower becoming the Romulus Tower. All guest rooms have been refreshed, while select suites now offer butler service. Connected to neighboring Harrah’s Lake Tahoe, the resort gives visitors access to nearly 1,250 rooms, expanded entertainment options and easy access to beaches, golf courses, lake recreation and Heavenly Mountain Resort. Originally opened in 1944 as a small café and gas station with three slot machines, the property now enters its latest chapter as a reimagined luxury destination.

Featured image: Caesars Entertainment

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Suswati Basu
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Suswati Basu is a multilingual, award-winning editor and the founder of the intersectional literature channel, How To Be Books. She was shortlisted for the Guardian Mary Stott Prize and longlisted for the Guardian International Development Journalism Award. With 18 years of experience in the media industry, Suswati has held significant roles such as head of audience and deputy editor for NationalWorld news, digital editor for Channel 4 News and ITV News. She has also contributed to the Guardian and received training at the BBC. As an audience, trends, and SEO specialist, she has participated in panel events alongside Google. Her…

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