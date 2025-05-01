Languagesx
Caesars Entertainment confirms $160m rebrand of Harveys Lake Tahoe

Caesars Entertainment confirms $160m rebrand of Harveys Lake Tahoe

Official Caesars Republic Lake Tahoe Exterior Rendering / Caesars Entertainment has announced a $160 million renovation package to rebrand Harveys Lake Tahoe into Caesars Republic Lake Tahoe Hotel & Casino this summer.

Caesars Entertainment has announced a $160 million renovation package to rebrand Harveys Lake Tahoe to Caesars Republic Lake Tahoe Hotel & Casino this summer.

The Stateline, Nevada-based resort will remain open during the transition process, with the rebrand to take effect on July 1.

As announced by the company, Caesars’ new venue will be enhanced by “state-of-the-art upgrades, luxurious accommodations and elevated dining and gaming options while immersing guests in a new, contemporary resort designed to embrace the look and feel of Lake Tahoe.”

Design firm Marnell Companies will lead the project, with the hotel lobby to be transformed as well as a makeover for the hotel towers and casino floor. 

The 88,000-square-foot casino space will feature new digital displays, upgraded tables and chairs, and other fittings. 

Gamers will notice a difference in the slot machines with key updates introduced as well as a new addition in the form of a High Limit Room, and a dedicated World Series of Poker Room space for an enhanced gaming experience.

New era of luxury

“Lake Tahoe is a stunning destination, and we’re elated to bring a new world-class resort worthy of its allure to the lakefront,” said Anthony Carano, President and CEO of Caesars Entertainment. 

He went on to detail the completion expected by the mid-point of 2026: “Our second phase will begin in the fall, with the entire project completing next summer. With its bold new look and modern energy, Caesars Republic Lake Tahoe will set the stage for a new era of luxury in the region, and we know our guests will be blown away by this tremendous transformation.”

Both hotel towers at the Lake Tahoe venue are undergoing significant refurbishment, which will see the Mountain Tower renamed as the Remus Tower, while the Romulus Tower is the new identity for the former Tahoe Tower.

All rooms are being refreshed while select suites will receive a butler service. 

Image credit: Caesars Entertainment

Graeme Hanna
