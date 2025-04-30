Caesars Entertainment WSOP online poker platform enters Pennsylvania

Languagesx
Caesars Entertainment is expanding its WSOP online poker platform into Pennsylvania, as it becomes the first online poker operator to pool liquidity across four US jurisdictions.

The move results in WSOP Online being the only platform in the United States where players from all four states can compete in the same player pool, with the announcement having been made on Monday (April 28).

The four states include Nevada, New Jersey, Michigan, and the newly added Pennsylvania.

“The addition of the Pennsylvania player pool to WSOP Online comes at the perfect time, and we’re ready to give avid poker players in The Keystone State the opportunity to raise the stakes on their poker play,” said Danielle Barille, vice president of Online Poker at Caesars Entertainment.

“This expansion enhances the experience for players by building even greater prize pools that are up for grabs all summer long as a part of our jam-packed WSOP Online schedule. We’re ready to see who earns our largest online prize pools ever once the first hands are dealt this summer.”

First poker platform to pool liquidity across four US jurisdictions

According to the company, the poker site has awarded over $100 million in prize pools since it was launched in 2013.

The news has also come at the same time that the 2025 WSOP Online Bracelet schedule was shared, with this once again featuring 30 bracelet events to coincide with the 56th annual World Series of Poker.

The event will be held for the fourth consecutive year at Caesars Rewards destinations Paris Las Vegas and Horseshoe Las Vegas on the Las Vegas Strip.

The first Online Bracelet event will kick off on May 31 and will include a total of 10 live final tables, with the final event to take place on July 15.

The company is also introducing an Online Bracelet Leaderboard which will offer over $30,000 in prizes for the first time. This is where people involved in the Online Gold Bracelet events will accumulate leaderboard points and the highest scorer will be honored as the 2025 WSOP Online Bracelet Player of the Year.

