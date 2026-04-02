FanDuel has been cleared by the Michigan Gaming Control Board to connect its online poker platform with players in other states, opening a new chapter for the state’s regulated market. Once implemented, the change will allow Michigan users on FanDuel to compete directly with players across state lines for the first time on the platform.

The regulator confirmed the decision Wednesday (April 1) after completing a review of FanDuel’s systems and controls. Officials examined technical standards such as geolocation accuracy, data security, and responsible gaming tools to ensure they hold up in a shared, multi-state environment.

In gambling news, the PokerStars platform is moving to FanDuel, effective today. Poker now will be available on FanDuel in Michigan. — Tony Paul | Detroit News (@TonyPaul1984) April 1, 2026

“FanDuel is a well-established operator in the Michigan gaming market,” MGCB Executive Director Henry Williams said.

“Michigan players can have confidence in the integrity of the games they play, backed by the same rigorous oversight the MGCB applies across all licensed gaming activity.”

Michigan became part of the Multi-State Internet Gaming Agreement in 2022, though each operator must still secure individual approval before linking player pools. With this authorization, FanDuel joins the limited group of platforms able to expand beyond state-only poker ecosystems.

For players, the benefits are expected to show up quickly. A larger network typically leads to more active tables throughout the day and bigger tournament prize pools, addressing long-standing limitations tied to smaller, state-based player pools.

How FanDuel multi-state poker changes the market in Michigan

Shared liquidity has been one of the biggest missing ingredients in U.S. online poker. By combining players across multiple jurisdictions, operators can keep games running consistently and offer more competitive prize structures, making the experience more appealing overall.

Michigan regulators stated that local protections will still apply. Even when competing against out-of-state players, Michigan users remain subject to in-state rules covering identity checks, age restrictions, and responsible gaming measures.

The move also lines up with enforcement and market-building efforts in the state. Regulators recently issued cease-and-desist letters to 12 offshore gambling operators accused of targeting Michigan residents without licenses.

Meanwhile, FanDuel has been expanding across multiple verticals as the U.S. online gaming market grows. Alongside its poker ambitions, the company has rolled out new jackpot-style features in its online casino offerings, pooling prize money across larger groups of players to create bigger potential payouts. This has now been extended to poker.

The company has not announced a firm launch date for multi-state poker in Michigan.

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