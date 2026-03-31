The killing of a well-known poker player in Westfield is putting new focus on the financial relationships that can grow around the game, and how they can turn dangerous.

Ronald Dewayne Brown Jr., an Indianapolis resident now charged with murder, was arrested March 27 in connection with the shooting. Prosecutors filed the charge in Hamilton County on Monday (March 30), and court records seen by ReadWrite show he is being held without bond while awaiting trial.

Suspect arrested for murder of beloved poker pro Matt Lushin as police uncover possible "secret life" – Click here to read more. pic.twitter.com/3BOHuI211s — gambling911 (@gambling911) March 30, 2026

Authorities say Brown is accused of killing James “Matt” Lushin, a respected figure on the regional poker circuit and a real estate investor. Investigators believe the conflict between the two men centered on money, though not directly on poker losses.

Police found Lushin shot multiple times inside his Westfield home on March 12. While processing the scene, investigators reported discovering marijuana and packaging materials, including sealed bags and larger quantities stored in a safe.

Westfield poker player case brings off table dealings into focus

Officers found Lushin with multiple gunshot wounds inside his Westfield home on March 12. While processing the scene, investigators reported finding marijuana and packaging materials, including sealed bags and larger quantities stored in a safe, according to court filings cited by WTHR.

Within poker circles, money often moves through informal channels such as staking, shared action or short-term loans. Authorities say those kinds of arrangements can sometimes intersect with other business activity.

Ronald Brown Jr. made his first court appearance in Hamilton County Monday afternoon.



Brown is accused of shooting and killing professional poker player, 47-year-old James "Matt" Lushin inside his Westfield home earlier this month.



He was arrested March 27 and allegedly… pic.twitter.com/tWtsQCKaCt — Ashton Hackman WTHR (@ashtonhackmantv) March 30, 2026

Investigators believe Lushin was involved in extensive gambling activity, including trips to Europe for tournaments and cash games. The same filings reference published records, stating that he had won: “$511,000 in live tournament cashes, including fourth-place finish for $69,542 in a 2025 World Series of Poker Circuit (WSOPC) Main Event in Amsterdam.”

The records also indicate that family members and acquaintances told investigators Lushin regularly took part in local games in Carmel and Indianapolis and was believed to be involved in marijuana distribution.

One person told investigators that someone known as “RB” owed Lushin thousands of dollars. Another individual described the relationship differently, saying the two men were business partners. The source alleged Lushin supplied marijuana to Brown for resale and that Brown owed him money.

The same individual said Lushin had “fronted” Brown between $20,000 and $70,000 worth of marijuana, based on the court filings cited by WTHR.

Financial records referenced in the case include multiple CashApp transactions between the two men, with payments labeled in various ways.

Investigators say they identified Brown as a suspect using surveillance video, phone data and financial activity. The filings describe a rented SUV near the home, along with communication records and a series of payments in the months leading up to the shooting.

A search of Brown’s residence reportedly turned up items similar to those found at Lushin’s home, along with a firearm consistent with the weapon believed to have been used, according to the same filings.

Lushin had remained active in regional tournaments in the weeks before his death and was widely recognized among players for his results and steady presence.

Brown appeared in court March 30 for an initial hearing, where he was advised of the charge and his rights. A jury trial is scheduled for August 2026.

The allegations described in court documents have not been proven in court. Brown has been charged but not convicted.

Featured image: Hamilton County Circuit Court