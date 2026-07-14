Home DraftKings expands multistate poker network as Michigan broadens regulated online competition

DraftKings expands multistate poker network as Michigan broadens regulated online competition

DraftKings online poker logo beside poker chips following Michigan approval for multi-state poker network across New Jersey and Pennsylvania

DraftKings has officially expanded its online poker platform into a shared player network covering Michigan, Pennsylvania, and New Jersey after securing approval from the Michigan Gaming Control Board. The regulator announced the decision Monday (July 13), while the multi-state platform itself went live on July 8, 2026.

In Michigan, DraftKings operates its poker product through the Bay Mills Indian Community. State officials said the operator satisfied every requirement needed to offer interstate online poker following what they described as a comprehensive regulatory review.

DraftKings joins Michigan interstate poker ecosystem

The approval means eligible Michigan players can now compete against opponents in Pennsylvania and New Jersey through one combined player pool instead of being limited to games within state borders. The larger network is expected to increase game availability and support bigger tournament fields by bringing together more participants.

Michigan became a member of the Multi-State Internet Gaming Agreement in 2022. The compact also includes Delaware, Nevada, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia. Before joining the agreement, online poker players located in Michigan could only face other players inside the state.

“This approval reflects the strength of our partnership with Bay Mills Indian Community and the thoroughness of our regulatory process,” MGCB Executive Director Henry Williams said in a statement. “As Michigan’s multistate poker network continues to grow, we remain focused on ensuring every operator meets the same high bar for fairness, security, and player protection.”

The MGCB said approving DraftKings supports its broader effort to expand legal online gaming while maintaining standards for fairness, security, integrity, and responsible gambling. The agency also directed players to additional information about interstate poker, including the Multistate Poker Submission Form available through the regulator.

The latest authorization follows another significant decision earlier this year involving FanDuel. In April, the MGCB approved FanDuel to connect its online poker platform with players in other participating states after reviewing its geolocation systems, data security measures, and responsible gaming controls.

“FanDuel is a well-established operator in the Michigan gaming market,” MGCB Executive Director Henry Williams said.

“Michigan players can have confidence in the integrity of the games they play, backed by the same rigorous oversight the MGCB applies across all licensed gaming activity.”

Although FanDuel received regulatory approval, the company has not announced a launch date for its multi-state poker network in Michigan.

State officials have stressed that Michigan players remain subject to the state’s identity verification, age restrictions, and responsible gaming protections even when competing against players elsewhere. The regulator also continues encouraging residents to treat gambling as entertainment and highlighted available support, including self-exclusion programs, responsible gaming initiatives, and free access to Gamban gambling-blocking software for Michigan residents through its partnership with the provider.

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Suswati Basu
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Suswati Basu is a multilingual, award-winning editor and the founder of the intersectional literature channel, How To Be Books. She was shortlisted for the Guardian Mary Stott Prize and longlisted for the Guardian International Development Journalism Award. With 18 years of experience in the media industry, Suswati has held significant roles such as head of audience and deputy editor for NationalWorld news, digital editor for Channel 4 News and ITV News. She has also contributed to the Guardian and received training at the BBC. As an audience, trends, and SEO specialist, she has participated in panel events alongside Google. Her…

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