Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 may face a massive price hike

Samsung’s next-generation foldable, the Galaxy Z Fold 6, may play an important role for the company. If the phone is successfully launched, Samsung may retain its dominance in the foldable market, even as competitors such as Vivo and Huawei are rapidly gaining ground.

This will also be the first foldable phone to come equipped with Galaxy AI straight from the box, giving unique GenAI features that support the higher price point. However, Smartprix reports that the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 will be slightly more expensive than its predecessor.

ICYMI, the upcoming Z-series foldables will be sold in the following colors: Flip6: blue, mint, silver shadow, & yellow.

Fold6: navy, pink, & silver shadow. In addition, both models will be offered exclusively online in white and crafted black, with the Flip6 also adding peach. — Evan Blass (@evleaks) June 11, 2024

What features will the Galaxy Z Fold 6 have?

Like last year, the Galaxy Z Fold 6 will come in three options: 256GB, 512GB, and 1TB. However, this year sees a change in pricing, which unfortunately does not mirror last year’s figures. In the U.S., the price for the 256GB model has reportedly been set at $1899.99. The 512GB version is available for $2019.99, while the largest capacity, the 1TB model, will cost $2259.99.

The new foldable will also be available in Navy, Silver Shadow, and Pink. It is significantly lighter at 239 grams compared to its predecessor’s 253 grams. It will also come with a 7.6-inch display.

As it is expected to rise by $100 across all variants, it is thought that this increase will impact the foldable’s pricing on a global scale, including in places like India where foldables have the highest price tag.

The U.K. may see a similar £100 increase, leading to prices of £1,149 for the 256GB model and £1,249 for the 512GB model. Similarly, in Australia, the prices might rise to AU$1,799 for the 256GB and AU$1,999 for the 512GB versions.

It’s worth pointing out that previous models, the Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Galaxy Z Flip 5, were available in colors such as Cream, Icy Blue, Phantom Black, Graphite, Lavender, and Mint.

It is rumored that the Z Fold 6 Ultra is in development and may be released later this year. A recent leak disclosed the full range of foldable models planned for release this year, including detailed specifications for each model.

Featured image: Samsung / Canva