Languagesx
English Deutsch Việt Nam 한국 日本 ไทย
Subscribe
Home Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 may face a massive price hike

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 may face a massive price hike

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 may face a massive price hike. The image depicts a collage of skyscrapers and smartphones against a stylized, cloudy sky. On the left, a large, curved skyscraper dominates the view, with its glass façade reflecting the blue sky. To the right, images of a Samsung Galaxy smartphone, both in a closed and an open position, are displayed. A black tag with a loop, suggesting a sale or price tag, is prominently featured in the foreground. This composition suggests a theme related to technology, possibly highlighting new tech products or services in a modern, urban setting.
There may be a global price rise with this new foldable
tl;dr

  • The Galaxy Z Fold 6 may help Samsung maintain its lead in the foldable market despite growing competition.
  • It will feature Galaxy AI and GenAI capabilities, but will be more expensive than its predecessor.
  • The foldable comes in 256GB, 512GB, and 1TB options, with prices starting at $1899.99 and lighter at 239 grams.

Samsung’s next-generation foldable, the Galaxy Z Fold 6, may play an important role for the company. If the phone is successfully launched, Samsung may retain its dominance in the foldable market, even as competitors such as Vivo and Huawei are rapidly gaining ground.

This will also be the first foldable phone to come equipped with Galaxy AI straight from the box, giving unique GenAI features that support the higher price point. However, Smartprix reports that the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 will be slightly more expensive than its predecessor.

What features will the Galaxy Z Fold 6 have?

Like last year, the Galaxy Z Fold 6 will come in three options: 256GB, 512GB, and 1TB. However, this year sees a change in pricing, which unfortunately does not mirror last year’s figures. In the U.S., the price for the 256GB model has reportedly been set at $1899.99. The 512GB version is available for $2019.99, while the largest capacity, the 1TB model, will cost $2259.99.

The new foldable will also be available in Navy, Silver Shadow, and Pink. It is significantly lighter at 239 grams compared to its predecessor’s 253 grams. It will also come with a 7.6-inch display.

As it is expected to rise by $100 across all variants, it is thought that this increase will impact the foldable’s pricing on a global scale, including in places like India where foldables have the highest price tag.

The U.K. may see a similar £100 increase, leading to prices of £1,149 for the 256GB model and £1,249 for the 512GB model. Similarly, in Australia, the prices might rise to AU$1,799 for the 256GB and AU$1,999 for the 512GB versions.

It’s worth pointing out that previous models, the Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Galaxy Z Flip 5, were available in colors such as Cream, Icy Blue, Phantom Black, Graphite, Lavender, and Mint.

It is rumored that the Z Fold 6 Ultra is in development and may be released later this year. A recent leak disclosed the full range of foldable models planned for release this year, including detailed specifications for each model.

Featured image: Samsung / Canva

About ReadWrite’s Editorial Process

The ReadWrite Editorial policy involves closely monitoring the tech industry for major developments, new product launches, AI breakthroughs, video game releases and other newsworthy events. Editors assign relevant stories to staff writers or freelance contributors with expertise in each particular topic area. Before publication, articles go through a rigorous round of editing for accuracy, clarity, and to ensure adherence to ReadWrite's style guidelines.

tags
Suswati Basu
Tech journalist

Suswati Basu is a multilingual, award-winning editor and the founder of the intersectional literature channel, How To Be Books. She was shortlisted for the Guardian Mary Stott Prize and longlisted for the Guardian International Development Journalism Award. With 18 years of experience in the media industry, Suswati has held significant roles such as head of audience and deputy editor for NationalWorld news, digital editor for Channel 4 News and ITV News. She has also contributed to the Guardian and received training at the BBC As an audience, trends, and SEO specialist, she has participated in panel events alongside Google. Her…

Related News

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 may face a massive price hike. The image depicts a collage of skyscrapers and smartphones against a stylized, cloudy sky. On the left, a large, curved skyscraper dominates the view, with its glass façade reflecting the blue sky. To the right, images of a Samsung Galaxy smartphone, both in a closed and an open position, are displayed. A black tag with a loop, suggesting a sale or price tag, is prominently featured in the foreground. This composition suggests a theme related to technology, possibly highlighting new tech products or services in a modern, urban setting.
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 may face a massive price hike
Suswati Basu
Siri gets major upgrade in iOS 18 with generative AI and expanded app interactions. A digital artwork depicting a futuristic setting with a humanoid robot, possibly an advanced AI or assistant. The robot is sleek and metallic, with glowing blue accents, positioned between two giant smartphone screens, each displaying a colorful array of app icons. The scene conveys a high-tech environment, suggesting a theme of sophisticated technological integration and possibly an advertisement or concept for a next-generation digital assistant.
Siri gets major upgrade in iOS 18 with generative AI and expanded app interactions
Suswati Basu
Apple to unveil major AI enhancements in iOS 18 Mail app and Siri. This image features a modern smartphone with a display showing various app icons. Overlaid on a background of purple and blue geometric shapes, there are symbolic graphics including a large email icon with an Apple logo, suggesting themes related to communication technology, possibly highlighting new features or updates in Apple's software like the Mail app or Siri.
Apple to unveil major AI enhancements in iOS 18 Mail app and Siri
Suswati Basu
Apple to introduce opt-in OpenAI features with iOS 18 update amid privacy concerns. A futuristic scene with a robot announcing "iOS 18" to a group of people holding smartphones. Apple and OpenAI logos are visible in the background, hinting at the cutting-edge technology that merges Apple and OpenAI.
Apple reportedly to introduce opt-in OpenAI features with iOS 18 update amid privacy concerns
Suswati Basu
Samsung confirms new AI features for Galaxy Watch range with new update
One UI update brings more AI health features to Samsung Galaxy Watch
Graeme Hanna

Most Popular Tech Stories

Latest News

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 may face a massive price hike. The image depicts a collage of skyscrapers and smartphones against a stylized, cloudy sky. On the left, a large, curved skyscraper dominates the view, with its glass façade reflecting the blue sky. To the right, images of a Samsung Galaxy smartphone, both in a closed and an open position, are displayed. A black tag with a loop, suggesting a sale or price tag, is prominently featured in the foreground. This composition suggests a theme related to technology, possibly highlighting new tech products or services in a modern, urban setting.
Mobile

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 may face a massive price hike
Suswati Basu18 mins

Samsung's next-generation foldable, the Galaxy Z Fold 6, may play an important role for the company. If the phone is successfully launched, Samsung may retain its dominance in the foldable...

Popular TopicsArrow right.svg

AI
AI
AI
AR / VR
AR / VR
AR / VR
Cryptocurrency
Cryptocurrency
Cryptocurrency
Gaming
Gaming
Gaming
Smartphone
Smartphone
Smartphone
Gambling
Gambling
Gambling
Wearables
Wearables
Wearables
Web
Web
Web

Get the biggest tech headlines of the day delivered to your inbox

    By signing up, you agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy. Unsubscribe anytime.

    Tech News

    Explore the latest in tech with our Tech News. We cut through the noise for concise, relevant updates, keeping you informed about the rapidly evolving tech landscape with curated content that separates signal from noise.

    In-Depth Tech Stories

    Explore tech impact in In-Depth Stories. Narrative data journalism offers comprehensive analyses, revealing stories behind data. Understand industry trends for a deeper perspective on tech's intricate relationships with society.

    Expert Reviews

    Empower decisions with Expert Reviews, merging industry expertise and insightful analysis. Delve into tech intricacies, get the best deals, and stay ahead with our trustworthy guide to navigating the ever-changing tech market.