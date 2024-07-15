Samsung unveils Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Z Flip 6 with new AI features

Languagesx
Galaxy AI may be extended to older Samsung Galaxy smartphones and tablets
TL:DR

  • Samsung’s Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Galaxy Z Flip 6 feature the new One UI 6.1.1 with advanced Galaxy AI.
  • The AI features include advanced image editing, content translation, QR code scanning, and math problem solving.
  • Samsung plans to extend these new features to older Galaxy devices by the end of the year.

Samsung’s newly unveiled Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Galaxy Z Flip 6, are said to incorporate the latest One UI 6.1.1. The new interface brings several Galaxy AI features aimed at improving user productivity, including advanced image editing, content translation, QR code scanning, and solving math problems.

The announcement was made during Samsung’s Unpacked event on July 11, where the company also shared plans to extend these innovative features to older Galaxy smartphones and tablets. The rollout of One UI 6.1.1 to these devices means that more users can enjoy uniform and advanced functionality across the product line.

Annika Bizon, Omnichannel Strategy Director of the MX Division for the UK and Ireland, stated: “We also plan to roll out the new Galaxy AI features we announced today to select Galaxy devices by the end of the year.”

Samsung’s official website also highlights that some features introduced in the Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Z Flip 6 are already available in the Galaxy S24 series smartphones, bridging the gap between different generations of Samsung devices.

Galaxy AI features in Samsung Z Fold 6 and Z Flip 6

Translation mode

The interpreter mode takes advantage of the dual screens of the Samsung Fold and Flip for real-time bilingual conversations, allowing each user to view the translated transcript simultaneously.

Samsung is improving this feature by encouraging popular third-party apps to adopt its Live Translate technology, which allows for direct, real-time translations within calls made through Samsung’s own calling app.

Creator tools

Galaxy AI introduces a new feature for the Galaxy Z Fold 6 that transforms basic sketches into stylized artworks, making it an appealing tool for users who use the Fold for anything particularly creating. The Portrait Studio also has various artistic styles for portraits, such as 3D cartoons and watercolors, making it visually appealing to users.

 

Another feature, Instant Slow-mo, changes video content by automatically creating extra frames to slow down footage, adding a dynamic effect to videos.

The AI-powered ProVisual Engine upgrades photo quality by using the AI chip to analyze the subject of a photo. It then adjusts colors and sharpness to produce the best possible image based on what’s being captured.

On the Galaxy Z Flip 6, the FlexCam feature is complemented by Auto Zoom, which uses AI to automatically identify and focus on photo subjects, including background elements. This AI tool allows the camera to pan in and out, adjusting the frame for optimal composition, and make sit easier to take high-quality, hands-free photography that uses the phone’s clamshell design.

Chat Assist

Samsung optimized its Chat Assist feature for the Galaxy Z Flip 6’s cover display, enabling AI predictive text for quick responses to messages.

The Keyboard’s Composer now generates text suggestions for emails and social media posts, adapting to the user’s tone through previous messages for more personalized communication.

Google Gemini integration with Samsung

In February, Google introduced Gemini for Android, an advanced AI assistant far better than the standard pre-installed options. This tool is now integrated into Samsung’s Galaxy Z series, so users can activate the assistant by swiping the screen corner or using the voice command, “Hey, Google.”

Using the Gemini app brings up an overlay, which offers personalized AI assistance for tasks like composing emails or texts. Its multimodal function provides answers related to on-screen text or images. The Circle to Search feature, activated by pressing the home button, allows users to highlight parts of an image to initiate real-time search results, making it a far more interactive experience.

In January, Janghyun Yoon, the Head of the Software Office for Samsung Electronics’ Mobile eXperience Business, stated: “Google and Samsung have long shared deeply held values around the importance of making technology more helpful and accessible for everyone. We’re thrilled that the Galaxy S24 series is the first smartphone equipped with Gemini Pro and Imagen 2 on Vertex AI.

“After months of rigorous testing and competitive evaluation, the Google Cloud and Samsung teams worked together to deliver the best Gemini-powered AI experience on Galaxy.”

Featured image: Samsung

tags
Suswati Basu
Tech journalist

Suswati Basu is a multilingual, award-winning editor and the founder of the intersectional literature channel, How To Be Books. She was shortlisted for the Guardian Mary Stott Prize and longlisted for the Guardian International Development Journalism Award. With 18 years of experience in the media industry, Suswati has held significant roles such as head of audience and deputy editor for NationalWorld news, digital editor for Channel 4 News and ITV News. She has also contributed to the Guardian and received training at the BBC As an audience, trends, and SEO specialist, she has participated in panel events alongside Google.

