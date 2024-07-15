Samsung unveils Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Z Flip 6 with new AI features

Samsung’s newly unveiled Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Galaxy Z Flip 6, are said to incorporate the latest One UI 6.1.1. The new interface brings several Galaxy AI features aimed at improving user productivity, including advanced image editing, content translation, QR code scanning, and solving math problems.

The announcement was made during Samsung’s Unpacked event on July 11, where the company also shared plans to extend these innovative features to older Galaxy smartphones and tablets. The rollout of One UI 6.1.1 to these devices means that more users can enjoy uniform and advanced functionality across the product line.

Annika Bizon, Omnichannel Strategy Director of the MX Division for the UK and Ireland, stated: “We also plan to roll out the new Galaxy AI features we announced today to select Galaxy devices by the end of the year.”

Samsung’s official website also highlights that some features introduced in the Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Z Flip 6 are already available in the Galaxy S24 series smartphones, bridging the gap between different generations of Samsung devices.

Galaxy AI features in Samsung Z Fold 6 and Z Flip 6

Translation mode

The interpreter mode takes advantage of the dual screens of the Samsung Fold and Flip for real-time bilingual conversations, allowing each user to view the translated transcript simultaneously.

Samsung is improving this feature by encouraging popular third-party apps to adopt its Live Translate technology, which allows for direct, real-time translations within calls made through Samsung’s own calling app.

Creator tools

Galaxy AI introduces a new feature for the Galaxy Z Fold 6 that transforms basic sketches into stylized artworks, making it an appealing tool for users who use the Fold for anything particularly creating. The Portrait Studio also has various artistic styles for portraits, such as 3D cartoons and watercolors, making it visually appealing to users.

I left Samsung a few weeks ago, but much of my work on Galaxy AI shipped today!

I'm especially proud of "Sketch to Image" coming to life, which automatically recognizes what you're drawing for a "promptless" generative image experience ✨https://t.co/dZYmoaIr7D pic.twitter.com/iue6AvUkrm — Zain Shah (@zan2434) July 10, 2024

Sketch to image feature on the Galaxy Z Fold6, powered by Galaxy AI. It works so well, even when the surrounding parts of the image are busy. pic.twitter.com/VUz6o7cbvW — Alvin (@sondesix) July 11, 2024

Another feature, Instant Slow-mo, changes video content by automatically creating extra frames to slow down footage, adding a dynamic effect to videos.

The AI-powered ProVisual Engine upgrades photo quality by using the AI chip to analyze the subject of a photo. It then adjusts colors and sharpness to produce the best possible image based on what’s being captured.

On the Galaxy Z Flip 6, the FlexCam feature is complemented by Auto Zoom, which uses AI to automatically identify and focus on photo subjects, including background elements. This AI tool allows the camera to pan in and out, adjusting the frame for optimal composition, and make sit easier to take high-quality, hands-free photography that uses the phone’s clamshell design.

Chat Assist

Samsung optimized its Chat Assist feature for the Galaxy Z Flip 6’s cover display, enabling AI predictive text for quick responses to messages.

The Keyboard’s Composer now generates text suggestions for emails and social media posts, adapting to the user’s tone through previous messages for more personalized communication.

Google Gemini integration with Samsung

In February, Google introduced Gemini for Android, an advanced AI assistant far better than the standard pre-installed options. This tool is now integrated into Samsung’s Galaxy Z series, so users can activate the assistant by swiping the screen corner or using the voice command, “Hey, Google.”

Using the Gemini app brings up an overlay, which offers personalized AI assistance for tasks like composing emails or texts. Its multimodal function provides answers related to on-screen text or images. The Circle to Search feature, activated by pressing the home button, allows users to highlight parts of an image to initiate real-time search results, making it a far more interactive experience.

Today at #SamsungUnpacked, we announced AI-powered updates to Gemini + Circle to Search, coming to the @SamsungMobile Galaxy lineup. We’ll continue to partner with Samsung to build great mobile experiences on all Android devices, from tablets to wearables. https://t.co/YPUeUxHCNh pic.twitter.com/KkjBAPbN4O — Sundar Pichai (@sundarpichai) July 10, 2024

In January, Janghyun Yoon, the Head of the Software Office for Samsung Electronics’ Mobile eXperience Business, stated: “Google and Samsung have long shared deeply held values around the importance of making technology more helpful and accessible for everyone. We’re thrilled that the Galaxy S24 series is the first smartphone equipped with Gemini Pro and Imagen 2 on Vertex AI.

“After months of rigorous testing and competitive evaluation, the Google Cloud and Samsung teams worked together to deliver the best Gemini-powered AI experience on Galaxy.”

Featured image: Samsung