Long awaited Samsung One UI 7 update could precede Android 7 launch

Long awaited Samsung One UI 7 update could precede Android 7 launch

AI image of Samsung Android phone showing apps and widgets / Samsung One UI 7 update expected earlier than anticipated.
tl;dr

HTML Summary Samsung Prepares for One UI 7 Beta Launch Ahead of Android 15 Release html Copy code

  • Android 15 is expected by year-end, with Samsung's One UI 7 beta likely launching by end of July.
  • One UI 7, a Samsung-exclusive layer on Android, enhances user experience with design and interface functions.
  • One UI 7 is expected to resemble iOS 18, with the final version set for distribution on Samsung's latest devices.

With Android 15 expected by the end of the year, that arrival could be preceded by the launch of Samsung’s One UI 7. 

Samsung is said to be ready to test its own version of the Google software upgrade, with a beta version tipped to be released by the end of July. 

One UI is a bespoke software application exclusive to Samsung designed to run “on top” of the main Android operating system on the device. It adds to the user experience, with personalization such as design and interface functions, smart widgets, and much more. 

The update on the launch of One UI 7 beta was provided by Ice Universe (via Android Police), advising of the imminent drop unless any unforeseen circumstances arise. The mooted release follows the timeline of the previous version, One UI 6, which was available in mid-August 2023 but as ever, the lure of a new beta comes with the risk of various bugs and minor issues to unravel.

Android 15 due to be unveiled at headline Google event

Once the new software is finalized and ready for full distribution, it will be applied across Samsung's latest devices. One UI 7 has been tipped to resemble iOS 18 in its appearance and design, as part of an overall significant software update, but at present, new issues like the Galaxy Z Fold 6 are loaded with Android 14 and One UI 6.1.1.

One UI 7 has been tipped to resemble iOS 18 in its appearance and design, as part of an overall significant software update.

Android 15 – now available in beta – will also be expected to display a marked difference from the previous version when it is launched on August 15, on the same day Pixel 9 will take center stage at Google’s hardware event.

Image credit: Via Ideogram

Graeme Hanna
Tech Journalist

Graeme Hanna is a full-time, freelance writer with significant experience in online news as well as content writing. Since January 2021, he has contributed as a football and news writer for several mainstream UK titles including The Glasgow Times, Rangers Review, Manchester Evening News, MyLondon, Give Me Sport, and the Belfast News Letter. Graeme has worked across several briefs including news and feature writing in addition to other significant work experience in professional services. Now a contributing news writer at ReadWrite.com, he is involved with pitching relevant content for publication as well as writing engaging tech news stories.

