Minecraft player has X-Files moment as they report an in-game UFO sighting

Governments love denying the existence of Unidentified Flying Objects, but they may have a hard time explaining away this UFO video taken in Minecraft which seems to show conclusive proof of strange goings on, albeit in the blocky world millions call home.

While most UFO sightings consist of smears of light or blocky shapes you can never make out, the UFO cube in Minecraft is a sight to behold and the only question now is, what is it?

The authorities are explaining it away as a Wither skull projectile, fired by a wither boss that is carrying on into the atmosphere but that’s as plausible an explanation as a balloon lantern, or weather phenomenon to us.

The UFO was spotted by AnxiousShinobi who asked on Reddit, “What’s that thing? In a post that was quickly debunked as ‘nothing to see here’ – despite nobody having ever seen it before.

“It’s a blue wither shot. You must have fought the wither and the shot missed, and it is now traveling out to the edge of your world. It’ll load in whenever you’re in render distance.”

“It was shot out horizontally and hasn’t hit anything yet. It’ll fly until out of simulation distance, then it will stop and just hang there. Once the player is within range again, it’ll continue on its way.”

“A reminder that you should never fire a firearm directly into the sky. It has to come down somewhere.”

Okay, sheeple. Believe what you want.

In all seriousness though it is super cool that even nearly 15 years after its launch we are still discovering new stuff in Minecraft as we play. It’s further proof that Minecraft is (and I will fight you all to the death over this) arguably the most important videogame of all time allowing amazing creativity still while keeping its players captivated..

The truth is out there.

Featured Image: AI-generated in MidJourney