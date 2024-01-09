Modders create the perfect version of Hogwarts in Minecraft

For the past four years, Minecraft builders Frank + Zap have been beavering away on the ultimate version of Hogwarts in the block-building masterpiece.

The authors, who have been working on the project since 2019, say on the maps’ PlanetMinecraft page, “This build wasn’t just a project, it was a labor of love. We poured our hearts and wands into it, and now we’re sharing it with you for FREE! (Because magic should be shared, not locked away in a vault).

The map captures “every nook and cranny” of Hogwarts and painstakingly recreates it in block form. Hogwarts Legacy might have sold 22 million copies in 2023, but this version of the famous old castle has taken as long to build as that game with its studio budget did.

Frank + Zap go on to say, “This isn’t just some pixelated tourist trap. We’ve obsessed over blueprints, models, and even designer portfolios, digging deeper than anyone’s ever gone before in Minecraft. The result? Jaw-dropping accuracy that makes this a Hogwarts on hyperdrive!”

Outside the castle are famous Harry Potter locations to visit including:

Forbidden Forest

Hagrid’s Hut

The Quidditch Pitch

The Whomping Willow

Secret landscapes

When you step inside, however, in the words of the builders themselves, you get:



The Gryffindor Common Room: Fire crackling in the hearth, comfy armchairs, and maybe even a mischievous portrait or two.



Dumbledore’s Office: Unleash your inner wise old wizard The Great Hall: Four House tables, floating candles, and enough magical dishes to make your stomach rumble.

The Chamber of Secrets: Shhh, don’t wake the Basilisk! Unless you’re a Parseltongue, of course.

Grand Staircase: Watch your step, those stairs move on their own! (Seriously, they do!)

The Library: Rows upon rows of dusty tomes, enchanted portraits whispering secrets, and maybe even a glimpse of the Restricted Section.

EVERY. SINGLE. CLASSROOM. Potions, DADA, Herbology, Charms, Transfiguration – you name it, we’ve built it! Get ready to learn some serious spells.

It really is a massive map that also contains a ton of secrets as well.

Minecraft continues to push the boundaries of what is possible and the work and effort of its top modders and builders can be on a mar with many games released at full price.

How to install the Hogwarts Map in Minecraft

Full instructions are given on its PlanetMinecraft page, but if you are rocking Minecraft Java on your PC, it is largely a case of just dragging the unzipped file to your save folder and booting the game and selecting it there.