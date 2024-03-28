Google may have fixed its Pixel scrolling issue

Google has reportedly resolved a known scrolling issue with its Pixel phone that numerous users had complained about.

According to Google’s issue tracker, the scrolling experience on some Pixel models were jittery and stuttering, especially noticeable when the animation movement started to slow down. It appears to be most common on the Pixel 8 Pro but has also been reported on other models.

CustomScrollView On iOS is Scrolling fine, on Google Pixel 6a is Scrolling but on Google Pixel 7 Pro is not scrolling. This is really weird, #flutterdev did you already find this type of issue? #flutter pic.twitter.com/Kufqnot2dE — Isaias Cuvula (@ICuvula) September 12, 2023

The stutter, first reported in October, has now apparently been fixed. However, the fix might not roll out until Android 15.

Google’s tracker states, “Ongoing optimizations in performance and power are slated for the next Android release. These include improvements positively impacting overall system UI jank as well as use cases tied to some Android applications.”

It’s believed that the “next Android release” refers to Android 15, rather than a minor update to Android 14.

Android 15 Developer Preview

The official beta program for Android 15 is set to launch in April, following its current availability as a developer preview. However, there have been several reports of installation issues with the Android 15 Developer Preview that have led Google to withdraw the official OTA update files.

A host of features for Android 15 has already been leaked, including lock screen widgets and possible advanced Bluetooth audio sharing.

The Android 15 Developer Preview was launched in February, allowing developers to explore new APIs, behavior changes, and report any critical issues or requests to the company during this period. It then released Preview 2 in March, which had some changes including better handling of automatic language switching.

It also brought long-awaited support for satellite connectivity alongside several improvements to contactless payments, volume consistency, and interaction with PDFs via apps.

The first official confirmation that Android 15 will feature satellite messaging came from Google’s press release, which stated that the new preview supports “preloaded RCS applications to use satellite connectivity for sending and receiving messages.”

These betas, aimed at developers, serve as a testing ground for features expected to be included in the final public release later this year.

Featured image: Canva