Languagesx
English Deutsch
Subscribe
Home Apple opens App Store to game emulators amid EU pressure

Apple opens App Store to game emulators amid EU pressure

Apple opens App Store to game emulators amid EU pressure. An illustration of a hand holding an iPhone, with the screen showing the App Store icon. On the backdrop, there is a highlighted app icon for 'Retro Arcade Classics', a game emulator, surrounded by other app icons.
Apple opens App Store to game emulators amid EU pressure
TL:DR

  • Apple permits game emulators on its platforms due to EU regulations.
  • Developers can now distribute emulators via the App Store.
  • EU fines Apple over App Store rules; changes made in response to antitrust pressure.

Apple has announced that it will allow game emulators on its platforms, as part of a raft of new guidelines to adhere to European Union regulations.

For the first time developers can now develop and distribute game emulators via the App Store. The news was sent to developers through an email from the company.

Since iPhones were first rolled out, developers have been attempting to distribute game emulators to iOS users, despite App Store policies prohibiting emulator software. Some apps managed to skirt Apple’s review mechanisms by camouflaging their true functions and hiding emulators within them. However, that is set to change with the new guidelines.

The mini apps and game streaming section has been revised to encompass game emulators. Apple states, “retro game console emulator apps can offer to download games.”

However, the tech giant warns developers they are “responsible for all such software offered in your app, including ensuring that such software complies with these Guidelines and all applicable laws.” The status of emulators has always been legally ambiguous as it’s unclear who owns the rights.

In March, the European Commission fined Apple around $2 billion over its alleged abusive App Store rules for music streaming providers. Under the Digital Markets Act, which came into effect last month, it’ll be illegal for the most powerful tech firms to favor their own services over their rivals.

The changes also appeared to respond to the antitrust lawsuit filed by the United States, alleging that Apple was trying to suppress cloud game streaming applications and super apps. In a recent shift, Apple has begun to allow cloud streaming platforms, such as Xbox Cloud Gaming and GeForce Now, access to the App Store.

Apple continues to contest the recent EU decisions, and the European Commission will likely call for further changes.

EU investigation into platforms

Apple, Google parent company Alphabet and Facebook owner Meta are all being investigated by the EU under the Digital Market Act, key legislation designed to keep competition fair.

Both Apple and Google are being investigated over their mobile app stores, which the EU previously ordered must allow greater competition on their respective platforms.

Featured image: Canva

About ReadWrite’s Editorial Process

The ReadWrite Editorial policy involves closely monitoring the tech industry for major developments, new product launches, AI breakthroughs, video game releases and other newsworthy events. Editors assign relevant stories to staff writers or freelance contributors with expertise in each particular topic area. Before publication, articles go through a rigorous round of editing for accuracy, clarity, and to ensure adherence to ReadWrite's style guidelines.

tags
Suswati Basu
Freelance journalist

Suswati Basu is a multilingual, award-winning editor and the founder of the intersectional literature channel, How To Be Books. She was shortlisted for the Guardian Mary Stott Prize and longlisted for the Guardian International Development Journalism Award. With 18 years of experience in the media industry, Suswati has held significant roles such as head of audience and deputy editor for NationalWorld news, digital editor for Channel 4 News and ITV News. She has also contributed to the Guardian and received training at the BBC As an audience, trends, and SEO specialist, she has participated in panel events alongside Google. Her…

Related News

Apple opens App Store to game emulators amid EU pressure. An illustration of a hand holding an iPhone, with the screen showing the App Store icon. On the backdrop, there is a highlighted app icon for 'Retro Arcade Classics', a game emulator, surrounded by other app icons.
Apple opens App Store to game emulators amid EU pressure
Suswati Basu
Google may have fixed its Pixel scrolling issue. A smartphone displaying the Chrome logo with a graphic of a hand pointing to a downward arrow, symbolizing a scrolling action, on a vibrant Google-colored background.
Google may have fixed its Pixel scrolling issue
Suswati Basu
Proton Pass rolls out universal passkey support for users. A digital padlock symbolizing security is illuminated against a dark, network-connected backdrop, while a mobile device with a cheerful emoticon and a secure lock icon indicates passkey technology.
Proton Pass rolls out universal passkey support for users
Suswati Basu
Microsoft Paint may get Midjourney-like AI art generation feature. AI robot painting with brush and easel in front of a Midjourney image
Microsoft Paint may get Midjourney-like AI art generation feature
Suswati Basu
Figma and Adobe announced they not proceed with their planned merger
Figma and Adobe abandon merger amidst regulatory red tape
Ali Rees

Most Popular Tech Stories

Latest News

A sinister 3D render illustration of a crypto account being hacked, with digital currency draining from it. The account balance is shown decreasing rapidly, leaving a trail of coins in its wake. A menacing, shadowy figure looms over the account, with glowing red eyes and a hood concealing their identity. The background is a dark, void-like space with faint digital glitches scattered around. The overall atmosphere of the image is tense and foreboding, with a sense of urgency., illustration, 3d render
Cryptocurrency

Trader loses $800k in crypto to malicious Google Chrome extension
Sophie Atkinson1 hour

A Cryptocurrency investor has alleged that two ‘weird extensions’ have drained $800,000 from multiple of his wallet apps. The trading and crypto user, who goes by the name ‘sell9000’ on...

Popular TopicsArrow right.svg

AI
AI
AR / VR
AR / VR
Cryptocurrency
Cryptocurrency
Gaming
Gaming
Smartphone
Smartphone
Gambling
Gambling
Wearables
Wearables
Web
Web

Get the biggest tech headlines of the day delivered to your inbox

    By signing up, you agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy. Unsubscribe anytime.

    Tech News

    Explore the latest in tech with our Tech News. We cut through the noise for concise, relevant updates, keeping you informed about the rapidly evolving tech landscape with curated content that separates signal from noise.

    In-Depth Tech Stories

    Explore tech impact in In-Depth Stories. Narrative data journalism offers comprehensive analyses, revealing stories behind data. Understand industry trends for a deeper perspective on tech's intricate relationships with society.

    Expert Reviews

    Empower decisions with Expert Reviews, merging industry expertise and insightful analysis. Delve into tech intricacies, get the best deals, and stay ahead with our trustworthy guide to navigating the ever-changing tech market.