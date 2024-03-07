Apple to allow users to uninstall Safari on EU iPhones, embracing Digital Markets Act

Apple is set to change the iPhone user experience in the European Union with a series of significant updates aimed at complying with the EU’s new Digital Markets Act, which has just come into effect. According to The Verge, among the most notable changes, EU-based users will, by the end of 2024, have the ability to uninstall the Safari browser from their iPhones. Additionally, Apple is developing a more “user-friendly” solution for transferring data from an iPhone to non-Apple phones, expected to be rolled out by fall 2025.

The changes are outlined in a recent compliance document published by Apple, showcasing the company’s efforts to adhere to the DMA’s regulations. The document reveals plans for a “browser switching solution” that facilitates the transfer of data between browsers on the same device. This feature is projected to be available between late 2024 and early 2025. Moreover, by March 2025, users will be able to change their default navigation app on iOS devices within the EU, marking a significant shift toward enhancing user autonomy over their device settings.

Regional specificity and global implications

While the document does not explicitly confirm whether these features will be rolled out globally, it highlights Apple’s ongoing initiatives to comply with the DMA in the EU. These initiatives include enabling the use of browser engines other than WebKit and the installation of third-party app stores, which, as of now, are exclusive to the EU market. The global availability of these features remains a subject of speculation, pending further clarification from Apple.

The introduction of a more intuitive solution for transferring data to non-Apple phones builds on existing migration tools provided by other companies, such as Google’s “Switch to Android” iOS app. This app facilitates the transfer of contacts, photos, videos, free apps, texts, and notes, although it falls short of transferring paid apps, Safari bookmarks, alarms, and other miscellaneous files. Apple’s forthcoming solution aims to bridge these gaps, offering a more comprehensive data migration experience for users switching from iOS to other operating systems.