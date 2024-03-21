Subscribe
Home The US DoJ sues Apple for ‘throttling competition’ in landmark lawsuit

The US DoJ sues Apple for ‘throttling competition’ in landmark lawsuit

The DoJ suing Apple

The Department of Justice has filed a landmark lawsuit against Apple, accusing the tech company of monopolizing the smartphone market and “throttling competition”.

The US Department of Justice (DoJ) filed the lawsuit on March 21 in New Jersey, alleging that the tech giant used its control of the iPhone to limit competitors and consumer options. This is illegal in the United States and has, according to the lawsuit, resulted in blocking the growth of new apps and smartphones on the market.

Specifically, the lawsuit states that Apple used “a series of shapeshifting rules” in a bid to “thwart innovation” and “throttle” competitors. Some of the steps taken by the company allegedly include blocking competitor apps, suppressing mobile cloud streaming services, limiting third-party digital wallets, and “diminishing the functionality” of non-Apple smartwatches.

In a public statement, Attorney General Merrick Garland said the company “undermines apps, products, and services that would otherwise make users less reliant on the iPhone… and lower costs for consumers and developers”. He added that Apple had “maintained its monopoly, not simply by staying ahead of the competition on the merits, but by violating federal antitrust laws”.

“Apple creates barriers that make it extremely difficult and expensive for both users and developers to venture outside the Apple ecosystem,” Mr Garland added.

How has Apple responded to the lawsuit filing?

Apple has stated it will fight the lawsuit and denies the claims outright. A spokesman for the company, Fred Sainz, told US media that the lawsuit was “wrong on the facts and the law” and that Apple would “vigorously defend against it”, as reported by the BBC.

“The lawsuit threatens who we are and the principles that set Apple products apart in fiercely competitive markets,” Mr Sainz said. “If successful, it would hinder our ability to create the kind of technology people expect from Apple.”

This marks the third time Apple has been sued by the justice department since 2009 and comes after Apple recently faced a $2 billion lawsuit in the UK and a $539 million fine in the EU following an antitrust probe.

Featured image: Ideogram

About ReadWrite’s Editorial Process

The ReadWrite Editorial policy involves closely monitoring the tech industry for major developments, new product launches, AI breakthroughs, video game releases and other newsworthy events. Editors assign relevant stories to staff writers or freelance contributors with expertise in each particular topic area. Before publication, articles go through a rigorous round of editing for accuracy, clarity, and to ensure adherence to ReadWrite's style guidelines.

tags
Rachael Davies
Tech Journalist

Rachael Davies has spent six years reporting on tech and entertainment, writing for publications like the Evening Standard, Huffington Post, Dazed, and more. From niche topics like the latest gaming mods to consumer-faced guides on the latest tech, she puts her MA in Convergent Journalism to work, following avenues guided by a variety of interests. As well as writing, she also has experience in editing as the UK Editor of The Mary Sue , as well as speaking on the important of SEO in journalism at the Student Press Association National Conference. You can find her full portfolio over on…

Related News

Microsoft focuses heavily on Copilot as new AI Surface products revealed. An image showcasing Microsoft's new AI Surface products, including a tablet and laptop, with the Copilot app on their screens, against a violet-hued backdrop with the Copilot logo floating above.
Microsoft focuses on Copilot as new AI Surface products revealed
Suswati Basu
PlayStation Network Down as issues reported across the board
Brian-Damien Morgan
Rhysida ransomware group claims MarineMax yacht dealer attack. A luxury yacht is stranded on a crimson sea of binary numbers, evoking a digital ransomware attack in a dystopian setting.
Rhysida ransomware group claims MarineMax yacht dealer attack
Suswati Basu
Bitcoin on laptop side
Crypto: Coinbase Files to list DOGE, LTC and BCH
Brian-Damien Morgan
Yahoo Mail experiences massive outage. The image shows a graphic that likely represents an outage of Yahoo Mail. It features an icon of an envelope with a jagged lightning bolt across it, set against a blue background and framed within a yellow and black caution tape border. This design typically indicates a service disruption or technical issue.
Yahoo Mail experiences massive outage
Suswati Basu

Most Popular Tech Stories

Latest News

Microsoft focuses heavily on Copilot as new AI Surface products revealed. An image showcasing Microsoft's new AI Surface products, including a tablet and laptop, with the Copilot app on their screens, against a violet-hued backdrop with the Copilot logo floating above.
AI

Microsoft focuses on Copilot as new AI Surface products revealed
Suswati Basu26 mins

Microsoft has unveiled a slew of AI-integrated products, including the new Surface Pro 10 and Surface Laptop 6, with its chatbot, Copilot, taking center stage. The tech giant has been...

Popular TopicsArrow right.svg

AI
AI
AR / VR
AR / VR
Cryptocurrency
Cryptocurrency
Gaming
Gaming
Smartphone
Smartphone
Gambling
Gambling
Wearables
Wearables
Web
Web

Get the biggest tech headlines of the day delivered to your inbox

    By signing up, you agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy. Unsubscribe anytime.

    Tech News

    Explore the latest in tech with our Tech News. We cut through the noise for concise, relevant updates, keeping you informed about the rapidly evolving tech landscape with curated content that separates signal from noise.

    In-Depth Tech Stories

    Explore tech impact in In-Depth Stories. Narrative data journalism offers comprehensive analyses, revealing stories behind data. Understand industry trends for a deeper perspective on tech's intricate relationships with society.

    Expert Reviews

    Empower decisions with Expert Reviews, merging industry expertise and insightful analysis. Delve into tech intricacies, get the best deals, and stay ahead with our trustworthy guide to navigating the ever-changing tech market.