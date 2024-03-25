Subscribe
Home Google, Apple and Meta investigated by the EU

Google, Apple and Meta investigated by the EU

The Google, Apple and Facebook logos above a European Union flag
The Google, Apple and Facebook logos above a European Union flag
TL:DR

  • EU probes Meta, Apple, and Alphabet for DMA violations, risking fines up to 10% of turnover.
  • Issues include lack of user choice, anti-steering practices, and unethical data use for ads.
  • Investigation may take 12 months.

The EU has launched investigations into three of the world’s biggest companies over uncompetitive practices.

Meta, Apple, and Alphabet (Google’s parent company) are being assessed over potential breaches of the Digital Markets Act (DMA) introduced in 2022.

If found guilty the companies could face potentially huge fines of up to 10% of their annual turnover – which is in the hundreds of billions for each of the trio.

On Monday (Mar.25), EU antitrust boss Margrethe Vestager and industry head Thierry Breton announced the investigation.

The DMA only contains obligations for six companies, who just so happen to be the largest tech companies in the world: Alphabet, Apple, Meta, Amazon, ByteDance, Microsoft. However, none of these firms are based in the EU – with ByteDance having headquarters in Beijing and the rest being based in the US.

Apple, Meta and Google are now facing questions over their compliance report. Submitted two weeks ago, the reports have been thoroughly analyzed.

This news will is another blow for Apple after they were fined €1.8 billion three weeks ago for breaching competition laws on music streaming. On top of this, the US also accused Apple of monopolizing the smartphone sector, in a landmark lawsuit against the tech firm brought in last week.

A company spokesperson says the firm will work proactively with the investigation and that they have no doubt that their plan compiles with the Digital Markets Acts.

They made clear that their teams created a variety of mechanisms to ensure compliance with the EU’s landmark legislation, as well as privacy and security protections for EU users.

Apple said: “Throughout, we’ve demonstrated flexibility and responsiveness to the European Commission and developers, listening and incorporating their feedback,”

Elsewhere, a Meta spokesperson said the company’s use of subscriptions as another option for advertising was “a well-established business model across many industries.”

“We designed Subscription for No Ads to address several overlapping regulatory obligations, including the DMA…we will continue to engage constructively with the Commission,” they said.

What are Google, Meta and Facebook being investigated for?

The five different possible acts of non-compliance the EU will investigate are:

  • 1 & 2 – Whether Apple and Google are not allowing apps to openly communicate with users and make contracts with them
  • 3 – Whether Apple is not offering enough choice to users
  • 4 – Whether Meta is unethically asking users to pay to avoid having their data being used for adverts
  • 5 – Whether Google is biased towards showing their own company’s products and services in search results

The first two of these investigations is referred to as ‘anti-steering’ – which the EU says it believes the company’s are making it more complicated for apps to inform users of cheaper ways to pay for their services.

The third point covers the EU saying Apple is obliged to allow users to simply uninstall apps, change default settings and be offered ‘choice screens’ to allow them to use different browsers. More so, the EU believes Apple’s current web browser choice screen does not give people enough choice.

The investigation will take around 12 months to complete.

Featured Image: Flickr

About ReadWrite’s Editorial Process

The ReadWrite Editorial policy involves closely monitoring the tech industry for major developments, new product launches, AI breakthroughs, video game releases and other newsworthy events. Editors assign relevant stories to staff writers or freelance contributors with expertise in each particular topic area. Before publication, articles go through a rigorous round of editing for accuracy, clarity, and to ensure adherence to ReadWrite's style guidelines.

tags

Related News

a high detail sophisticated computer circuit with an advanced chip in the centre. On the chip is embossed the Chinese flag. The chip is fused., 3d render, cinematic
Intel and AMD stocks fall on reports of Chinese restrictions on US chips
Graeme Hanna
Analysts have indicated X is experiencing falling user numbers, more than a year after Elon Musk's takeover and rebranding of Twitter.
Elon Musk’s X is facing user decline in daily active users, finds report
Graeme Hanna
The Google, Apple and Facebook logos above a European Union flag
Google, Apple and Meta investigated by the EU
Cameron Macpherson
Spotify confirms rollout of video learning service as part of experiment on new content
Spotify confirms video learning experiment in the UK
Graeme Hanna
Microsoft Copilot, the AI tool, is being rolled out on Windows devices but the full functionality is not yet available on the app
Microsoft Copilot arriving on Windows but still awaiting full functionality
Graeme Hanna

Most Popular Tech Stories

Latest News

a high detail sophisticated computer circuit with an advanced chip in the centre. On the chip is embossed the Chinese flag. The chip is fused., 3d render, cinematic
Big Tech

Intel and AMD stocks fall on reports of Chinese restrictions on US chips
Graeme Hanna52 mins

Intel and Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) witnessed their stock price fall more than 2% on Monday (Mar.25) following reports China would restrict the use of their chips and servers in...

Popular TopicsArrow right.svg

AI
AI
AR / VR
AR / VR
Cryptocurrency
Cryptocurrency
Gaming
Gaming
Smartphone
Smartphone
Gambling
Gambling
Wearables
Wearables
Web
Web

Get the biggest tech headlines of the day delivered to your inbox

    By signing up, you agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy. Unsubscribe anytime.

    Tech News

    Explore the latest in tech with our Tech News. We cut through the noise for concise, relevant updates, keeping you informed about the rapidly evolving tech landscape with curated content that separates signal from noise.

    In-Depth Tech Stories

    Explore tech impact in In-Depth Stories. Narrative data journalism offers comprehensive analyses, revealing stories behind data. Understand industry trends for a deeper perspective on tech's intricate relationships with society.

    Expert Reviews

    Empower decisions with Expert Reviews, merging industry expertise and insightful analysis. Delve into tech intricacies, get the best deals, and stay ahead with our trustworthy guide to navigating the ever-changing tech market.