Languagesx
English Deutsch Việt Nam 한국 日本 ไทย
Subscribe
Home WhatsApp could soon have AirDrop-like sharing feature

WhatsApp could soon have AirDrop-like sharing feature

A captivating cinematic scene of two individuals standing face-to-face, each holding a mobile phone with their screens facing away. The atmosphere is tense, with a dimly lit environment and a subtle glow from the phones. As they exchange files wirelessly, the transfer process is visually represented by a digital stream of data flowing between the devices., cinematic.
TL:DR

  • WhatsApp is developing a feature to share files via Bluetooth without internet.
  • The 'people nearby' feature may require scanning a QR code to start sharing.
  • WhatsApp is also working on automatic chat translation for several languages.

The ease of sharing documents, photos, and videos at the click of a button has been a luxury of iOS users for over a decade, but now, WhatsApp is looking to implement a similar feature.

The possibility of a Bluetooth-only transfer could be viable in the near future as the company is exploring a feature that would make this a reality.

How would WhatsApp airdrop work?

According to WABetaInfo, a ‘people nearby’ Whatsapp feature is being developed which would allow a file to be shared with people nearby without the use of an internet connection, effectively an airdrop. This has been submitted under the 2.24.9.22 update.

The leak shows the tool could be available for Android users, but it’s looking like something similar will be brought to those on the iOS app too.

It could look a little different from the tried and true AirDrop, with users instead having to scan an individual’s QR code to allow the process to begin.

At this stage, the feature is under early development which could result in the final version looking a whole lot different from what has just been leaked. The team will be working on the design, functionality, permissions, privacy measures, and user experience as they continue to test ‘people nearby.’

A release date isn’t yet known and the possible feature hasn’t been confirmed by the instant messaging company.

WhatsApp features in development

It’s not just an AirDrop-like feature that the team is working on, as another leak has been reported.

In the WhatsApp beta for Android 2.24.15.9 update, it was found that the team is working on an instant translation of chat messages.

This means if a chat box pops up with text from another language, it could soon be automatically translated into the language of your choosing. This will rely on technology developed through the company and initial support is believed to be limited to English, Arabic, Spanish, Portuguese (Brazil), Russian, and Hindi. More languages could be made available in the future.

Featured Image: Via Ideogram

About ReadWrite’s Editorial Process

The ReadWrite Editorial policy involves closely monitoring the tech industry for major developments, new product launches, AI breakthroughs, video game releases and other newsworthy events. Editors assign relevant stories to staff writers or freelance contributors with expertise in each particular topic area. Before publication, articles go through a rigorous round of editing for accuracy, clarity, and to ensure adherence to ReadWrite's style guidelines.

tags
Sophie Atkinson
Tech Journalist

Sophie Atkinson is a UK-based journalist and content writer, as well as a founder of a content agency which focuses on storytelling through social media marketing. She kicked off her career with a Print Futures Award which champions young talent working in print, paper and publishing. Heading straight into a regional newsroom, after graduating with a BA (Hons) degree in Journalism, Sophie started by working for Reach PLC. Now, with five years experience in journalism and many more in content marketing, Sophie works as a freelance writer and marketer. Her areas of specialty span a wide range, including technology, business,…

Related News

A captivating cinematic scene of two individuals standing face-to-face, each holding a mobile phone with their screens facing away. The atmosphere is tense, with a dimly lit environment and a subtle glow from the phones. As they exchange files wirelessly, the transfer process is visually represented by a digital stream of data flowing between the devices., cinematic.
WhatsApp could soon have AirDrop-like sharing feature
Sophie Atkinson
A cinematic shot of a variety of delicious cookies arranged on a pristine white tablecloth in a Google office break room. The cookies are of different shapes, sizes, and flavors, each one more enticing than the last. In the background, there are Google branded chairs and a colorful mural that adds a playful touch to the scene. The room is filled with light from large windows, creating a warm and inviting atmosphere., cinematic
Google cancels plans to scrap cookies
Sophie Atkinson
A stunning cinematic visual of an Apple logo, transformed into a large, intricate holographic AI brain. The brain has a futuristic, neon-lit design with pulsating lights, intricate circuitry, and a glowing Apple logo at its core. The surrounding environment is a dark, futuristic cityscape, with towering skyscrapers and a vibrant neon color scheme. The atmosphere is both technologically advanced and slightly ominous, reflecting the power and potential of AI., cinematic
Apple denies using YouTube content to train Apple Intelligence
Ali Rees
AI inspired image of AMD GPU / Details of upcoming GPU products from AMD and Nvidia have been leaked.
Leak details what’s coming in AMD and Nvidia’s newest GPUs
Graeme Hanna
Google reportedly plans biggest acquisition of cybersecurity firm Wiz. The image displays a digital network-themed background with futuristic elements and cybersecurity icons. In the foreground, the logos of Google and Wiz are prominently featured, symbolizing a significant partnership or acquisition between these two entities in the cybersecurity sector. The visual emphasizes the integration of advanced technology and security solutions within the cloud computing environment.
Google plans biggest acquisition yet, cybersecurity firm Wiz – report
Suswati Basu

Most Popular Tech Stories

Latest News

Close up of Telegram app on smartphone home screen
Apps

Telegram surpasses 950M users and announces app store plans
Sophie Atkinson22 seconds

The cloud-based messaging software Telegram will launch its own app store by the end of July, as the company sees record users. According to the founder Pavel Durov, Telegram has...

Popular TopicsArrow right.svg

AI
AI
AI
AR / VR
AR / VR
AR / VR
Cryptocurrency
Cryptocurrency
Cryptocurrency
Gaming
Gaming
Gaming
Smartphone
Smartphone
Smartphone
Gambling
Gambling
Gambling
Wearables
Wearables
Wearables
Web
Web
Web

Get the biggest tech headlines of the day delivered to your inbox

    By signing up, you agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy. Unsubscribe anytime.

    Tech News

    Explore the latest in tech with our Tech News. We cut through the noise for concise, relevant updates, keeping you informed about the rapidly evolving tech landscape with curated content that separates signal from noise.

    In-Depth Tech Stories

    Explore tech impact in In-Depth Stories. Narrative data journalism offers comprehensive analyses, revealing stories behind data. Understand industry trends for a deeper perspective on tech's intricate relationships with society.

    Expert Reviews

    Empower decisions with Expert Reviews, merging industry expertise and insightful analysis. Delve into tech intricacies, get the best deals, and stay ahead with our trustworthy guide to navigating the ever-changing tech market.