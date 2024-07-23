WhatsApp could soon have AirDrop-like sharing feature

The ease of sharing documents, photos, and videos at the click of a button has been a luxury of iOS users for over a decade, but now, WhatsApp is looking to implement a similar feature.

The possibility of a Bluetooth-only transfer could be viable in the near future as the company is exploring a feature that would make this a reality.

How would WhatsApp airdrop work?

According to WABetaInfo, a ‘people nearby’ Whatsapp feature is being developed which would allow a file to be shared with people nearby without the use of an internet connection, effectively an airdrop. This has been submitted under the 2.24.9.22 update.

The leak shows the tool could be available for Android users, but it’s looking like something similar will be brought to those on the iOS app too.

It could look a little different from the tried and true AirDrop, with users instead having to scan an individual’s QR code to allow the process to begin.

At this stage, the feature is under early development which could result in the final version looking a whole lot different from what has just been leaked. The team will be working on the design, functionality, permissions, privacy measures, and user experience as they continue to test ‘people nearby.’

A release date isn’t yet known and the possible feature hasn’t been confirmed by the instant messaging company.

WhatsApp features in development

It’s not just an AirDrop-like feature that the team is working on, as another leak has been reported.

In the WhatsApp beta for Android 2.24.15.9 update, it was found that the team is working on an instant translation of chat messages.

This means if a chat box pops up with text from another language, it could soon be automatically translated into the language of your choosing. This will rely on technology developed through the company and initial support is believed to be limited to English, Arabic, Spanish, Portuguese (Brazil), Russian, and Hindi. More languages could be made available in the future.

Featured Image: Via Ideogram