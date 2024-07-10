Languagesx
English Deutsch Việt Nam 한국 日本 ไทย
Subscribe
Home WhatsApp feature makes it easier to identify scam group chats

WhatsApp feature makes it easier to identify scam group chats

A vibrant, eye-catching illustration of the WhatsApp logo, featuring a bright green chat bubble with the iconic WhatsApp 'W' logo inside. The chat bubble is floating on a colorful backdrop of abstract shapes, gradients, and patterns, creating a playful and energetic atmosphere. The overall design is visually appealing and dynamic, capturing the essence of instant communication., vibrant

WhatsApp will soon display a ‘context card’ feature when someone is added to a group chat by someone they don’t know, with the hope of improving user safety and cutting scams on the messaging service.

The added context feature will include information about if the person who created the group is your contact if you have groups in common, and if their phone number is registered in a different country.

The group chat context cards have already begun being rolled out globally to WhatsApps two billion users and will be completed over the coming weeks.

WhatsApp context card feature. Shows the beginning of a group chat on the WhatsApp platform and a button to exit the group.

Credit: Meta

The thinking behind it is the user will then have the necessary information to either reply, add them as a contact, block them, or report them.

There’s also an ‘Exit Group’ button for people to leave the group chat quickly and a ‘Safety tools’ link which explains more about the measures WhatsApp is taking.

The Meta-owned communication system says: “Blocking and reporting a suspicious user can help prevent others from getting scammed by the same account.”

WhatsApp strengthens features to prevent suspicious activity

This feature is just another in WhatsApp’s approach to improving the experience for users and raising awareness around suspicious messages.

“Creating a safe space for our users to communicate with each other is our priority. We work diligently to reduce any spam or unwanted messages that might be sent on WhatsApp.”

Like with regular SMS or phone calls, unknown users can contact you through the platform. WhatsApp says: “These people might send you messages because they want to trick you into giving them personal or financial information, or they want to spread misinformation.

“Scams can happen anywhere and affect anyone, so we want to help you recognize and protect yourself from them.”

Some signs have been identified as being potentially suspicious by the messaging platform and these include grammatical errors, asking you to tap on a link or download an app, and the request for personal information amongst other tell-tale clues.

Featured Image: Photo by Ideogram

About ReadWrite’s Editorial Process

The ReadWrite Editorial policy involves closely monitoring the tech industry for major developments, new product launches, AI breakthroughs, video game releases and other newsworthy events. Editors assign relevant stories to staff writers or freelance contributors with expertise in each particular topic area. Before publication, articles go through a rigorous round of editing for accuracy, clarity, and to ensure adherence to ReadWrite's style guidelines.

tags
Sophie Atkinson
Tech Journalist

Sophie Atkinson is a UK-based journalist and content writer, as well as a founder of a content agency which focuses on storytelling through social media marketing. She kicked off her career with a Print Futures Award which champions young talent working in print, paper and publishing. Heading straight into a regional newsroom, after graduating with a BA (Hons) degree in Journalism, Sophie started by working for Reach PLC. Now, with five years experience in journalism and many more in content marketing, Sophie works as a freelance writer and marketer. Her areas of specialty span a wide range, including technology, business,…

Related News

An image of a family shut behind a gate while the father plays games because of no family pass
Game Pass needs a Family Plan and quickly – We’re reaching the point where it’s no longer “a great deal”
Paul McNally
A vibrant, eye-catching illustration of the WhatsApp logo, featuring a bright green chat bubble with the iconic WhatsApp 'W' logo inside. The chat bubble is floating on a colorful backdrop of abstract shapes, gradients, and patterns, creating a playful and energetic atmosphere. The overall design is visually appealing and dynamic, capturing the essence of instant communication., vibrant
WhatsApp feature makes it easier to identify scam group chats
Sophie Atkinson
A vivid and animated representation of the iconic Xbox logo, set against a background that is a vibrant blend of electric blues and greens. The logo itself appears to be emitting a glow, as if it's pulsating with energy. The overall feel of the image is dynamic and lively, capturing the essence of the gaming experience., vibrant
Microsoft are paywalling day one Xbox Game Pass titles now
Sophie Atkinson
Complete the first tutorial before you can add Once Human codes
All the Once Human codes out there, how to redeem them and what they do
Paul McNally
Changing Worlds in Once Human
How to change worlds in Once Human
Jacob Woodward

Most Popular Tech Stories

Latest News

An image of a family shut behind a gate while the father plays games because of no family pass
Gaming

Game Pass needs a Family Plan and quickly - We’re reaching the point where it’s no longer “a great deal”
Paul McNally7 mins

Price rises. Everybody is doing it. The problem is that everybody is doing it. What might be seen as “Oh Game Pass is only going up a couple of dollars/pounds...

Popular TopicsArrow right.svg

AI
AI
AI
AR / VR
AR / VR
AR / VR
Cryptocurrency
Cryptocurrency
Cryptocurrency
Gaming
Gaming
Gaming
Smartphone
Smartphone
Smartphone
Gambling
Gambling
Gambling
Wearables
Wearables
Wearables
Web
Web
Web

Get the biggest tech headlines of the day delivered to your inbox

    By signing up, you agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy. Unsubscribe anytime.

    Tech News

    Explore the latest in tech with our Tech News. We cut through the noise for concise, relevant updates, keeping you informed about the rapidly evolving tech landscape with curated content that separates signal from noise.

    In-Depth Tech Stories

    Explore tech impact in In-Depth Stories. Narrative data journalism offers comprehensive analyses, revealing stories behind data. Understand industry trends for a deeper perspective on tech's intricate relationships with society.

    Expert Reviews

    Empower decisions with Expert Reviews, merging industry expertise and insightful analysis. Delve into tech intricacies, get the best deals, and stay ahead with our trustworthy guide to navigating the ever-changing tech market.