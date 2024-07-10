WhatsApp feature makes it easier to identify scam group chats

WhatsApp will soon display a ‘context card’ feature when someone is added to a group chat by someone they don’t know, with the hope of improving user safety and cutting scams on the messaging service.

The added context feature will include information about if the person who created the group is your contact if you have groups in common, and if their phone number is registered in a different country.

The group chat context cards have already begun being rolled out globally to WhatsApps two billion users and will be completed over the coming weeks.

Credit: Meta

The thinking behind it is the user will then have the necessary information to either reply, add them as a contact, block them, or report them.

There’s also an ‘Exit Group’ button for people to leave the group chat quickly and a ‘Safety tools’ link which explains more about the measures WhatsApp is taking.

The Meta-owned communication system says: “Blocking and reporting a suspicious user can help prevent others from getting scammed by the same account.”

WhatsApp strengthens features to prevent suspicious activity

This feature is just another in WhatsApp’s approach to improving the experience for users and raising awareness around suspicious messages.

“Creating a safe space for our users to communicate with each other is our priority. We work diligently to reduce any spam or unwanted messages that might be sent on WhatsApp.”

Like with regular SMS or phone calls, unknown users can contact you through the platform. WhatsApp says: “These people might send you messages because they want to trick you into giving them personal or financial information, or they want to spread misinformation.

“Scams can happen anywhere and affect anyone, so we want to help you recognize and protect yourself from them.”

Some signs have been identified as being potentially suspicious by the messaging platform and these include grammatical errors, asking you to tap on a link or download an app, and the request for personal information amongst other tell-tale clues.

Featured Image: Photo by Ideogram