Languagesx
English Deutsch Việt Nam 한국 日本 ไทย
Subscribe
Home Apple denies using YouTube content to train Apple Intelligence

Apple denies using YouTube content to train Apple Intelligence

A stunning cinematic visual of an Apple logo, transformed into a large, intricate holographic AI brain. The brain has a futuristic, neon-lit design with pulsating lights, intricate circuitry, and a glowing Apple logo at its core. The surrounding environment is a dark, futuristic cityscape, with towering skyscrapers and a vibrant neon color scheme. The atmosphere is both technologically advanced and slightly ominous, reflecting the power and potential of AI., cinematic
TL:DR

  • Apple denied using EleutherAI's dataset 'the Pile' to train Apple Intelligence but used it for OpenELM models.
  • 'The Pile' is a large corpus of unethically sourced training data, including YouTube captions, by EleutherAI.
  • Apple's OpenELM, released in April, used 'the Pile' and is intended for research, with no plans for further versions.

Apple has denied using an unethically collected dataset from EleutherAI to train its flagship artificial intelligence (AI) product, Apple Intelligence. However, they state they have used the dataset for another AI model.

After it was revealed this week that a company called EleutherAI used a dataset containing hundreds of thousands of YouTube video captions to create a dataset to aid in AI training, Apple spoke to Apple Insider, denying that EleutherAI’s ‘Pile’ was used to train Apple Intelligence.

However, they confirmed that ‘the Pile’ was used when developing the open-source OpenELM models released earlier this year.

What is EleutherAI’s ‘the Pile’?

EleutherAI is a non-profit organization that wants to make AI research and development more accessible to companies outside of the huge tech firms we see primarily working on huge AI models like OpenAI.

One of the ways they do this is by providing training datasets for large language models and other AI applications. However, instead of paying licensing fees to access data, or entering into partnerships to use data from sources, EleutherAI scrapes the web to obtain its data. This includes the captions from over 170,000 YouTube videos.

‘The Pile’ is the result of this – a huge corpus of unethically sourced training data is intended to lower the barrier to entry for smaller firms to enter the AI market. However, larger companies have also made use of the dataset.

What is Apple’s OpenELM?

Although they did not use ‘the Pile’ to train Apple Intelligence (and claim Apple Intelligence models were trained “on licensed data, including data selected to enhance specific features, as well as publicly available data collected by our web crawler,”) Apple has admitted to using it to develop their OpenELM models.

Apple released OpenELM in April. It was created for research purposes and is not used to power any of Apple Intelligence’s functions or features. Apple has told 9to5Mac that they have no plans to expand on OpenELM or release any further versions of the tool.

Featured image credit: Apple

About ReadWrite’s Editorial Process

The ReadWrite Editorial policy involves closely monitoring the tech industry for major developments, new product launches, AI breakthroughs, video game releases and other newsworthy events. Editors assign relevant stories to staff writers or freelance contributors with expertise in each particular topic area. Before publication, articles go through a rigorous round of editing for accuracy, clarity, and to ensure adherence to ReadWrite's style guidelines.

tags
Ali Rees
Tech journalist

Ali Rees is a freelance writer based in the UK. They have worked as a data and analytics consultant, a software tester, and a digital marketing and SEO specialist. They have been a keen gamer and tech enthusiast since their childhood in are currently the Gaming and Tech editor at Brig Newspaper. They also have a Substack where they review short video games. During the pandemic, Ali turned their hand to live streaming and is a fan of Twitch. When not writing, Ali enjoys playing video and board games, live music, and reading. They have two cats and both of…

Related News

A stunning cinematic visual of an Apple logo, transformed into a large, intricate holographic AI brain. The brain has a futuristic, neon-lit design with pulsating lights, intricate circuitry, and a glowing Apple logo at its core. The surrounding environment is a dark, futuristic cityscape, with towering skyscrapers and a vibrant neon color scheme. The atmosphere is both technologically advanced and slightly ominous, reflecting the power and potential of AI., cinematic
Apple denies using YouTube content to train Apple Intelligence
Ali Rees
A striking 3D render of a towering wall composed of numerous television screens. Each TV displays a downward-moving red line graph, illustrating the falling stock market. The screens are arranged in a grid-like pattern, emphasizing the chaos and panic of the financial world. The overall mood of the image is tense and foreboding, with a sense of rapid change and instability., 3d render
Why is Nasdaq down? Tech stocks plummet amid fear of US crackdown on chipmakers
Sam Shedden
the chatgpt logo in the background is the planet earth seen from orbit, cinematic
Who created AI chatbot ChatGPT and who owns it today?
Charlotte Colombo
AI impression of Hong Kong researchers developing AI / Hong Kong is testing its own AI chatbot program.
Hong Kong trials local bespoke ChatGPT alternative
Graeme Hanna
An image depicting a humanoid robot with a thoughtful and contemplative expression, sitting among a group of diverse humans engaged in a deep discussion.
Majority of people believe AI like ChatGPT is conscious, finds poll
Rachael Davies

Most Popular Tech Stories

Latest News

A stunning cinematic visual of an Apple logo, transformed into a large, intricate holographic AI brain. The brain has a futuristic, neon-lit design with pulsating lights, intricate circuitry, and a glowing Apple logo at its core. The surrounding environment is a dark, futuristic cityscape, with towering skyscrapers and a vibrant neon color scheme. The atmosphere is both technologically advanced and slightly ominous, reflecting the power and potential of AI., cinematic
AI

Apple denies using YouTube content to train Apple Intelligence
Ali Rees7 seconds

Apple has denied using an unethically collected dataset from EleutherAI to train its flagship artificial intelligence (AI) product, Apple Intelligence. However, they state they have used the dataset for another...

Popular TopicsArrow right.svg

AI
AI
AI
AR / VR
AR / VR
AR / VR
Cryptocurrency
Cryptocurrency
Cryptocurrency
Gaming
Gaming
Gaming
Smartphone
Smartphone
Smartphone
Gambling
Gambling
Gambling
Wearables
Wearables
Wearables
Web
Web
Web

Get the biggest tech headlines of the day delivered to your inbox

    By signing up, you agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy. Unsubscribe anytime.

    Tech News

    Explore the latest in tech with our Tech News. We cut through the noise for concise, relevant updates, keeping you informed about the rapidly evolving tech landscape with curated content that separates signal from noise.

    In-Depth Tech Stories

    Explore tech impact in In-Depth Stories. Narrative data journalism offers comprehensive analyses, revealing stories behind data. Understand industry trends for a deeper perspective on tech's intricate relationships with society.

    Expert Reviews

    Empower decisions with Expert Reviews, merging industry expertise and insightful analysis. Delve into tech intricacies, get the best deals, and stay ahead with our trustworthy guide to navigating the ever-changing tech market.