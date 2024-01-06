OpenAI seeks media licensing for language models

OpenAI, a prominent artificial intelligence technology firm, has allegedly proposed to license news articles from specific media companies to train its extensive language models. According to two insiders, these licensing deals could range from $1 million to $5 million annually. This move by OpenAI aims to provide its language models access to a diverse array of high-quality content and facilitate a better understanding of the nuances in human communication. Moreover, the licensing agreements can potentially establish a solid collaborative platform between the AI firm and media companies, thus driving innovation and progress in both sectors. Nonetheless, the suggested amounts might be insufficient for even smaller publishers, potentially complicating the negotiation process.

As a result, smaller publishers may face the challenge of seeking alternative revenue sources or accepting less-than-ideal terms to secure funding. This could lead to questions regarding financial sustainability and independence, emphasizing the need for individualized and flexible negotiation solutions.

Apple’s entrance into generative AI

Simultaneously, Apple is working to surpass OpenAI in the generative AI field and has initiated talks with publishers to license their material. This move aims to provide Apple’s AI with access to a wealth of knowledge that can enable it to generate more accurate, insightful, and engaging content. By collaborating with renowned publishers, Apple seeks to create a competitive edge in the ever-evolving AI landscape, potentially positioning itself at the forefront of generative AI advancements.

An executive disclosed that Apple’s offers exceed OpenAI’s in terms of financial compensation, but the company is requesting more extensive usage rights for the content. This has created a dilemma for some researchers weighing the benefits of higher pay against the potential misuse of their work. The battle between Apple and OpenAI highlights the growing competition for top AI talent among tech giants. It raises concerns about the ethical implications surrounding usage rights for AI-generated content.

A knowledgeable source regarding the situation stated that Apple’s objective is to gain the ability to utilize licensed content in any capacity for future AI products. This move would significantly enhance the capabilities of Apple’s AI-based offerings, subsequently creating a stronger and more versatile product lineup.

