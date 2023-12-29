Tech news recap: the biggest stories of 2023

The year 2023 is coming to a close, but it has been full of great news stories you might like to remember. Here are a few tech news stories to reflect on and some that may change the world forever — and you were a part of it.

Mercedes Drivers Can Utilize Voice Control with ChatGPT

Mercedes-Benz unveiled a test program that enables American drivers to operate select luxury automobiles via voice commands using ChatGPT, an AI-powered chatbot. The test opens to about 900,000 cars with Mercedes’ “MBUX” systems installed. Following drivers’ opt-in via a Mercedes app or voice command, ChatGPT will be downloaded over the air. This program investigates how drivers interact with AI technology in their cars.

Image Credit

OpenAI Releases the ChatGPT iOS App

The company that created ChatGPT, OpenAI, has made the software available for free to iOS users in the US. Users can simply use ChatGPT’s conversational AI features on their mobile devices by downloading this app. By making ChatGPT more user-friendly and accessible, the app’s introduction intends to increase the reach of AI-powered conversational experiences.

Image Credit

Sundar Pichai, CEO of Google, Earnings

The CEO of Google and Alphabet, Sundar Pichai, made around $226 million in 2022, according to a report from Alphabet. His stock holdings provided nearly $218 million, the lion’s share of his remuneration. This noteworthy profit is a testament to Pichai’s leadership and the development of Google under his direction.

Broadcom Completes VMware Purchase

One of the most extensive takeover agreements in the technology sector was the booming $69 billion (£55 billion) acquisition of VMware by cloud computing company Broadcom. Regulators from all around the world, especially given the background of US-China ties, scrutinized the transaction. Through the acquisition, the company will become the global leader in infrastructure technology, paving the way for creating private and hybrid cloud environments that facilitate the smooth deployment of apps for users.

Image Credit

The Entry of Large Tech Firms Into the Finance Sector

Large internet companies, including Apple, Amazon, Meta, Alphabet (parent company of Google), and others, made headlines in November 2023 when they entered the financial services sector. These businesses are now looking into the potential of launching their own credit cards (which has its own pros and cons), but historically, they have relied on fintech or well-known banks for their financial goods. Every card is a buy now, pay later (BNPL) offering; some even include bank accounts. Meanwhile, traditional banks increasingly depend on the cloud services tech companies provide. The distinction between tech and finance is becoming more hazy, which could impact how banks operate in the future.

Image Credit

AI and Cybersecurity At Black Hat USA

The biggest cybersecurity conference, Black Hat USA, brought attention to the expanding significance of artificial intelligence (AI) in the industry. Although artificial intelligence (AI) provides improved security tools, protecting against malicious AI applications becomes more difficult. Keynote speaker Maria Markstedter urged enterprises and politicians to assess technology according to its appropriateness, equity, scalability, and sustainability, emphasizing strong cybersecurity policies in an AI-centric society.

UNESCO Promotes Ethical Use of Technology in Teaching

The significance of responsible governance and technological control in educational settings was underscored in the Global Education Monitoring Report published by UNESCO. entitled “Technology in Education: A Tool on Whose Terms?” A “human-centered vision” was recommended in the report to guarantee that technology helps teachers and pupils. It is recommended that policymakers and stakeholders assess technology’s appropriateness, equality, scalability, and sustainability as it is incorporated more deeply into educational systems.

US Employment Growth and Unemployment Rates

The U.S. Department of Labor announced that 187,000 new jobs were created in August, even though the unemployment rate increased to 3.8%. The healthcare and social support industries added nearly 97,000 jobs together and were the main drivers of the rise in the payroll. Including private schooling would have resulted in a job gain of more than 100,000. Despite ongoing obstacles and inequalities, the U.S. job market is showing signs of improvement.

Image

Image Credit

Israel’s Tech Investment Decreases

Investment in Israeli technology firms fell significantly in the first half of 2023. The government’s proposal to restructure the judiciary is still undefined, which has resulted in a 29% drop in private funding after tax. A five-year low was also reached for investor engagement, IPOs, and mergers and acquisitions. Despite the steady international climate for innovation investment, Israel’s high-tech industry faces obstacles that limit its economic impact.

The US Government Issues a Challenge for AI Cybersecurity

The AI Cyber Challenge is a two-year competition that the U.S. Biden-Harris Administration started with the goal of using AI for software security. Tech behemoths like Microsoft and Google collaborate with government agencies, contributing about $20 million in rewards. The competition intends to emphasize AI’s role in bolstering cybersecurity by showcasing its potential to resolve flaws in critical software.

The Chandrayaan-3 Moon Mission of India

India initiated its third lunar mission, Chandrayaan-3, with the goal of landing near the relatively unexplored south pole of the Moon. The spacecraft, consisting of an orbiter, lander, and rover, was launched from the Sriharikota Space Center. If successful, India will become the fourth country to achieve a soft landing on the Moon, following the US, the former Soviet Union, and China. This mission aims to expand our understanding of the Moon’s surface and its resources.

Dark Universe Revealed by Euclid Telescope

Scientists gained insight into the enigmatic properties of dark matter when the telescope sent out its first set of pictures in November. Using visible and infrared light, Euclid will survey almost 8 billion galaxies over the course of the next six years, improving our understanding of dark energy and the early universe.

Image Credit

Meta Launches Instagram Threads

Instagram’s parent company, Meta, has officially released Threads, a messaging app that helps with text-based communication. The CEO of Meta, Mark Zuckerberg, positioned Threads as Instagram’s companion service, hoping to win over users who left Twitter. This action reflects Meta’s efforts to provide a wide variety of communication channels in order to accommodate various user preferences.

Meta Presents Virtual Reality Service Meta Quest+

A monthly virtual reality subscription service called Meta Quest+ was unveiled by Meta, formerly known as Facebook. Users of Meta Quest+, which costs $7.99 a month, can access two new games each month. Quest 2, Quest Pro, and the future Quest 3 VR headsets from Meta are all compatible with the service. The goal of this subscription program is to steadily increase revenue for Meta’s Reality Labs section, which is dedicated to developing technology related to Augmented and Virtual Reality.

Image Credit

Google’s Removal of Inactive Gmail Accounts

Google deleted inactive Gmail accounts as part of a new security strategy that was put into place in November. Google will permanently delete emails, photos, and other data from accounts that aren’t used for two years. Since inactive accounts are more susceptible to hacking, this modification attempts to improve user security. In order to keep their accounts active, users are encouraged to log in. If there is activity, the account will stay available for at least an additional two years.

Image Credit

Apptio to be Acquired by IBM for $4.6 billion

IBM declared its plan to buy Apptio, a software provider with expertise in operational and financial IT management and optimization. More than 1,500 businesses, including internet behemoths like Google, Microsoft, and Amazon, are served by Apptio. The $4.6 billion acquisition is in line with IBM’s plan to increase the range of corporate software products it offers in order to meet the rising demand for IT management solutions.

Twitter’s Business Redesign Is Centered on Commerce and Video

Twitter’s new CEO, Linda Yaccarino, revealed the company’s plans to restructure its operations beyond digital advertising. Prioritizing video content, collaborating with creators, and establishing relationships in the field of commerce are all part of the plan. With this change, Twitter hopes to improve user experiences and diversify its sources of income.

AI Voice Cloning Technology on YouTube

YouTube unveiled an artificial intelligence program that enables users to mimic musicians’ voices. With the Dream Track experimental tool, users can compose brief songs by specifying elements like atmosphere and lyrical content. Performers such as Sia, Troye Sivan, T-Pain, and Charli XCX have consented to have their voices “cloned” by technology. The ongoing legal battles over copyrighted material highlight the difficulties of AI-driven innovation.

Image Credit

Apple’s Market Value is Getting Close to $3 Trillion.

As Apple’s shares got closer to having a $3 trillion market valuation, it accomplished a historic milestone. Investor optimism in the company’s growth prospects was reflected in the record-high closing price of the tech giant’s shares. Apple has established itself as a market leader in the technology sector by continuing to develop and increase the range of products it offers.

Image Credit

A Neuroscientific Gadget Allows a Paralyzed Man to Use His Muscles.

Gert-Jan Oskam was paralyzed, but he is now able to stand and walk thanks to a piece of novel neurological equipment. By interpreting his brain waves, the gadget instructs his spine to activate the appropriate muscles. Oskam has exceeded expectations by walking over 100 meters and climbing stairs since the treatment. This discovery opens up new avenues for neurotechnology research and gives paralysis patients hope.

NVIDIA Hits $1 Trillion

For a brief period, NVIDIA, a well-known chip maker, became a member of the elite group of American businesses valued at more than $1 trillion. The increased demand for artificial intelligence technologies caused a spike in NVIDIA’s share price, which helped the company’s market capitalization cross the trillion-dollar threshold. This accomplishment indicates the quick expansion of AI-related sectors and the growing significance of cutting-edge computing solutions.

Image Credit

WPP and NVIDIA Work Together on AI-Powered Commercials

The largest advertising agency in the world, WPP, and chipmaker NVIDIA announced a collaboration to create generative artificial intelligence (AI)-powered commercials. Through this partnership, new opportunities for tailored and interesting content development will be opened up, to utilize AI technologies to improve advertising creativity. This venture aims to influence the direction of advertising by fusing NVIDIA’s AI capabilities with the experience of WPP’s content engine.

WhatsApp Launches Editing Capabilities for Messages

The well-known messaging program WhatsApp, owned by Meta, just released an in-app function that lets users edit messages within 15 minutes of sending them. Recipients will have transparency thanks to the “edited” mark applied to altered messages in the conversation. With this function, users may update information or fix errors more easily without having to delete and send messages again.

The Irrigation Optimization Technique at Stanford University

Researchers at Stanford University have created an irrigation optimization method that may aid in water conservation for farmers. The new modeling tool outperforms current techniques in terms of accuracy and speed through precise calculations of soil water loss through evapotranspiration. This invention could improve agricultural water management techniques, encouraging resource efficiency and sustainability.

Image Credit

TikTok Tests Avatars Driven by AI

The well-known social networking site TikTok is now testing a new tool that lets users create AI-powered avatars for their account photos. Millions of TikTok users now have access to the latest AI technology through this trial, giving them a creative way to interact with the platform and express themselves. TikTok’s dedication to innovation and user experience is demonstrated with the release of AI-generated avatars.

Temu Extends Business Into Europe

The online retailer Temu, which rose to prominence as the most downloaded app in the US, has now opened stores around Europe. Currently, the corporation operates in France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Spain, and the United Kingdom, among six other European nations. Temu’s excellent growth and dedication to offering international consumers a flawless online shopping experience are demonstrated by this expansion.

AI Cybersecurity Challenge Announced by US

The ‘AI Cyber Challenge,’ a two-year competition by the U.S. Biden-Harris Administration, aims to use AI for software security. Participants from all over the country come together for this challenge, which addresses weaknesses in important software. The contest, which has the backing of major tech companies like Google and Microsoft and offers rewards worth close to $20 million, shows how AI can improve cybersecurity.

Image Credit

Conclusion

These are only a handful of the most important tech news items from 2023, showcasing the incredible developments and patterns that influenced the year. Technology is advancing at a rate that has never been seen before, from incorporating AI into a wide range of industries to innovations in space exploration and the explosive rise of tech behemoths.

Featured Image Credit: PhotoMIXCompany, Pexels