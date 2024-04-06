Most Trending Cryptocurrency Today – Ethena, Meme Ai, Dogwifhat

Today’s most trending cryptocurrency list on CoinMarketCap features Ethena (ENA), Meme Ai (MEMEAI), and Dogwifhat (WIF). $MEMEAI is up over 50% in the past day.

Across crypto news outlets several presales yet to hit exchanges are also trending, including new meme coins Dogecoin20 (DOGE20) and Slothana (SLOTH).

Ethena Price Prediction

Recent Binance listing Ethena is trending in the crypto space with its new synthetic dollar protocol, USDe, built on the Ethereum blockchain. This protocol is not just a technical achievement; it represents a strategic pivot towards a decentralized financial system, free from traditional banking constraints.

USDe offers a stable, scalable, and censorship-resistant alternative for digital transactions, underpinned by sophisticated delta-hedging mechanisms and Ethereum collateral.

Currently, Ethena’s market position is strong, with a trading price of $0.91 and an impressive 24-hour volume of over $1 billion, despite a recent correction of around 16%.

This level of activity underscores the vibrant interest in Ethena, evidenced by its market cap of approximately $1.3 billion and its position as the 81st ranked asset on CoinMarketCap.

Diving into the technicals, Ethena has some key numbers to watch. The pivot point is at $0.88, with resistance lines drawn at $1.05 (thanks to the 23.6% Fibonacci extension), $1.34, and $1.48. For those looking to gauge support levels, keep an eye on $0.74, followed by $0.60 and $0.43. The Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 59, indicating a market in balance, yet teetering on the edge of exciting moves.

For those interested in following Ethena’s journey and engaging with its community, numerous social platforms offer real-time updates and discussions. The official website provides comprehensive insights, while its Telegram group hosts over 10,000 members actively discussing Ethena’s developments. On Twitter, Ethena Labs boasts 160.3K followers, offering a stream of updates, insights, and community interactions.

In summary, Ethena’s bullish potential hinges on maintaining above $0.88, while a drop below this pivot could trigger a sell-off.

Meme Ai Price Prediction

Meme Ai, priced at approximately $0.008, exemplifies a dynamic blend of technology and humor, offering more than the typical meme coin experience.

On Friday, Meme Ai witnessed a notable 30% surge in its value boasting a trading volume of around $6 million. That continued into the early hours of Saturday, with MEMEAI now up 50% in the past 24 hours.

Positioned at #1315 on CoinMarketCap, Meme Ai has a market capitalization of close to $9 million.

Technical analysis highlights a pivot point at $0.008. The asset faces immediate resistance at $0.009, with subsequent barriers at $0.010 and $0.011.

On the downside, support levels are established at $0.007, $0.005, and $0.004. The Relative Strength Index (RSI) of 65 suggests growing momentum, while the 50-Day Exponential Moving Average (EMA) at $0.007 indicates a potential consolidation zone.

Meme Ai’s social media presence, with over 4,028 Telegram subscribers and 5,066 Twitter followers, reflects a burgeoning community engaged in the blend of digital currency and entertainment. In summary, Meme Ai demonstrates a bullish trajectory above the $0.008 mark.

Dogwifhat Price Prediction

Dogwifhat, currently trading at $3.37, has experienced a 12.% decline, pushing its market cap to $3.36 billion. Despite the tumble, it’s holding its own in the rankings, sitting at 39th on CoinMarketCap, supported by a solid trading volume nearing $700 million.

At a glance, the pivot point is at $3.54 and It’s facing headwinds at resistance levels of $4.08, $4.45, and $4.86, while finding some ground at support levels of $2.95, $2.67, and $2.36.

Diving into the technicals, the mood seems a bit gloomy. With the Relative Strength Index (RSI) hovering at 35 and the 50-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA) at $3.69, there’s a hint of bearish sentiment in the air. Dogwifhat appears to be in a bearish channel, struggling to climb above the 50 EMA marker.

Wrapping it up, Dogwifhat seems to be in a cautious zone. If it stays below $3.54, the bearish trend might continue. However, crossing above that line could inject some optimism into its market outlook.

Meme Coins Dominate The Most Trending Cryptos

The two meme coins on our most trending cryptocurrency roundup are joined by many others, including recent listings, well-established names and upcoming ICOs.

Book of Meow which we covered yesterday in a trending coins roundup has exploded in price, up 80% since that post. Recent listing HUMP is also trending #8 on CoinMarketCap, with Pepe in #12.

Popular YouTube channel 99Bitcoins has speculated Pepe could flip Shiba Inu, and also highlighted upcoming Dogecoin themed token Dogecoin20 (DOGE20) which has its IEO coming up on April 20th.

The 707,000 subscriber channel also recently reviewed Slothana (SLOTH), alongside four other trending meme coins on Solana.

