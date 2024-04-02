New Meme Crypto ‘Dogecoin20’ Prepares for DOGE Day Launch After $10M Crypto Presale

Subscribe
Trending new meme coin ‘Dogecoin20’ (DOGE20) raised over $10 million in its crypto presale in late March, hitting its target amid the ongoing meme coin mania of Q1 2024.

With a limited number of tokens still available to be purchased prior to its IEO on Uniswap, the DOGE20 team has strategically chosen April 20th, 2024, as the claim date for their token, a date that holds a meaning for Dogecoin enthusiasts worldwide.

Dubbed “DOGE Day,” this date is a celebration of Doge culture and community, paying homage to the not-so-serious origins of Dogecoin and the iconic 420 meme.

Supporters of Dogecoin use this day to come together, share jokes, memes, and rally for the meme coin king. By aligning their launch with this date, Dogecoin20 aims to tap into the spirit of Doge culture and community.

What is Dogecoin20?

Dogecoin20 (DOGE20) is an ERC-20-based token that aims to be an upgraded version of Dogecoin, offering enhanced features and a new staking infrastructure for passive income.

Source: Dogecoin20 / X

Unlike Dogecoin, DOGE20 utilizes an eco-friendly proof-of-stake consensus mechanism, addressing concerns about the environmental impact of traditional mining.

With a maximum circulating supply of 140 billion tokens, DOGE20 aims to address the issue of infinite inflation dynamics present in Dogecoin. The project’s tokenomics structure includes various allocations, with 25% dedicated to the presale, 25% for marketing, 25% for the treasury, 15% for staking rewards, and 10% for DEX liquidity.

Staking Rewards

One of the key features of DOGE20 is its staking program, which allows holders to stake their tokens and earn passive rewards. The staking smart contract is programmed to distribute tokens to all stakers over a two-year period, providing sustained passive income opportunities for the community. As per DOGE20’s website, current staking rewards are over 60% APY.

Specifically, 15% of the total DOGE20 supply has been allocated towards staking rewards, with 12.5% being distributed in the first year to reward community members. This staking infrastructure aims to incentivize long-term holding and community engagement.

Marketing Efforts

Dogecoin20 has already gained traction in the meme coin and DOGE community, thanks to its approach and strategic marketing efforts.

Popular crypto YouTube channel 99Bitcoins, with over 700k subscribers, recently posted a bullish video about DOGE20, further fueling interest in the project.

Additionally, the DOGE20 team is conducting an extensive marketing campaign, advertising on multiple crypto and financial media sites such as Cointelegraph, CryptoSlate, and Business Insider.

This widespread promotion aims to raise awareness and attract a broader audience to this new meme coin project.

Last Chance to Buy

Due to the high demand, the $10 million hard cap for Dogecoin20’s presale was reached within one week. To accommodate late-stage entrants, the team announced a ‘Last Chance To Buy’ stage, offering a limited opportunity to participate before the token’s launch on exchanges.

The current price of DOGE20 is $0.00022 and you can buy it on the project’s website ahead of launch day with ETH, USDT or fiat currency.

Conclusion

While Dogecoin20’s presale success and community engagement are promising signs, the project’s true test will come when it launches on exchanges in April. The team’s ability to deliver on its promises, maintain the momentum, and capture the attention of a broader audience will ultimately determine its long-term success.

However, DOGE20 could potentially be a new project that meme coin investors might add to their respective watchlists.

